AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Aretha — A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
Saturday: Parker McCollum — With Josh Abbott Band, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $25-$45; TM.
Sunday: Rachel & Vilray — With Taylor Ashton, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Billy and the Kids Featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings — With Aron Magner, James Casey, Reed Mathis, Tom Hamilton, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.
Wednesday-July 15: CAAMP/Trampled by Turtles — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$99; AX.
July 16-18: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. July 16-17, 6 p.m. July 18, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.99 and up; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Vinnie Montez — 7:15 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $24; CW.
Saturday: Adam Cayton-Holland — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $24; CW.
Sunday: Sam Tallent — 7: p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $15. Tickets required: comedyworks.com.
Through Aug. 22: “Shrek The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up. Go online for dates. Tickets required: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant- season-paintings-kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/ exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Rocky Mountain Ukefest — Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.
Thursday-Sunday: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival — Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.
Friday-Sunday: Fine Art Festival — Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
Friday-Sunday: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
Wednesday-July 18: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
July 15-Aug. 1: Music on the Mountains — Classical music festival, venues across Colorado; musicinthemountains.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON