AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: DJ Snake & Malaa — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45-$125; AX.
Saturday: Mike Wird & Plain N’ Simple — With TMC! & Tone ET, Loktavious & William the Great, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Saturday: Bear Grillz — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $19.99-$65; AX.
Monday: King Crimson — With California Guitar Trio, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95-$160; AX.
Tuesday: Casting Crowns — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $32.75 and up; AX.
Aug. 5: SoDown & Manic Focus — With Wreckno, Megan Hamilton, TruFeelz, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $15.50-$49.95; AX.
Aug. 6: Amy Grant— 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Aug. 6: Dirt Monkey — With G-Rex, G-Space, Ravenscoon, Kumarion, Shank Aaron, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$49.50; AX.
Aug. 6-7: Tipper — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $67.50 and up; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Alex Edelman — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $14-$22; CW.
Aug. 6: Josh Blue — 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $20; thedairy.org.
Through Friday: “Rigoletto” — Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $25 and up; tinyurl.com/38k59937.
Through Aug. 22: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Shrek The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up. Go online for dates. Tickets required: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Aug. 6-28: “Threads: Migration Connects Us All” — Exhibition reflecting the multiverse notion of hope and the resilient narratives of the immigrant identity, opens 6-9 p.m. Aug. 6, BRDG Project in Historic Zan Building, 1553 Platte St., Unit 100, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: SnowyGrass Bluegrass Festival — Local bands, food and more, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
Friday-Aug. 9: International Dance Festival — Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, carlotta.olson@gazette.com