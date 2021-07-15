AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday-Sunday: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.99 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Bonobo — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.95-$69; AX.
July 22: Orville Peck & Yola — With Charley Crockett and John Waters, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$65; AX.
July 25: Guster — With the Colorado Symphony, the Lone Bellow, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$65; AX.
July 27: Slander Presents the Eye Strikes Back — Featuring Dylan Matthew, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
July 28: Seven Lions — With MitiS, Gem & Tauri, Andrew Bayer, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$75; AX.
July 30: DJ Snake & Malaa — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45-$125; AX.
July 31: Mike Wird & Plain N’ Simple — With TMC! & Tone ET, Loktavious & William the Great, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
July 31: Bear Grillz — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $19.99-$65; AX.
Aug. 2: King Crimson — With California Guitar Trio, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95-$160; AX.
Aug. 3: Casting Crowns — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $32.75 and up; AX.
STAGE
July 23-Aug. 22: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
July 27: Captain Sandy Yawn — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $25; CW.
Through July 30: “Rigoletto” — Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $25 and up; tinyurl.com/38k59937.
Through Aug. 22: “Shrek The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up. Go online for dates. Tickets required: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
July 24-Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Sunday: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical-illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
Thursday-Aug. 1: Music on the Mountains — Classical music festival, venues across Colorado; musicinthemountains.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON