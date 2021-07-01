AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Donavon Frankenreiter — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: Blues Traveler — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$75; AX.
Monday: Dark Star Orchestra — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Lindsey Stirling — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
July 8: Aretha — A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
July 10: Parker McCollum — With Josh Abbott Band, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $25-$45; TM.
July 11: Rachel & Vilray — With Taylor Ashton, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30; AX.
July 12-13: Billy and the Kids Featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings — With Aron Magner, James Casey, Reed Mathis, Tom Hamilton, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.
July 14-15: CAAMP/Trampled by Turtles — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$99; AX.
July 16-18: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. July 16-17, 6 p.m. July 18, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.99 and up; AX.
STAGE
July 23-Aug. 22: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Sunday: Works by Gail Wagner, Katherine Johnson, Rachael Amos & Phil Rader — 6-9 p.m. Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, EDGE Art Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; edgeart.org.
Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/ radiant-season-paintings-kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: July Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Thursday-Aug. 7: Colorado Music Festival — Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
Thursday-Aug. 22: Aspen Music Festival and School — Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
Saturday-Aug. 1: Central Center Opera Festival — Central City; centralcityopera.org.
July 8-11: Rocky Mountain Ukefest — Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.
July 8-11: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival — Westcliffe; highmountain hayfever.org.
July 9-11: Fine Art Festival — Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
July 9-11: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
July 9-11: Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
July 14-18: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
July 15-Aug. 1: Music on the Mountains — Classical music festival, venues across Colorado; musicinthemountains.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, carlotta.olson@ gazette.com