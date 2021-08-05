AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: SoDown & Manic Focus — With Wreckno, Megan Hamilton, TruFeelz, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $15.50-$49.95; AX.
Friday: Amy Grant— 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: Dirt Monkey — With G-Rex, G-Space, Ravenscoon, Kumarion, Shank Aaron, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$49.50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Tipper — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $67.50 and up; AX.
Tuesday: All Time Low — With The Maine, Grayscale, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42.50; AX.
Wednesday: Tune-Yards — With Salami Rose Joe Louis, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $31; AX.
Wednesday: Black Pumas — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45-$75; AX.
Aug. 13: Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony — With Big Boi, Chris Karns, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.95-$139.95; AX.
Aug. 13: Kayzo — With Maurada, Calcium, Reaper, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$69.99; AX.
Aug. 14: Paul Cauthen — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$35; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Josh Blue — 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $20; thedairy.org.
Saturday: Josh Blue — 7 p.m., Center for the Arts, Evergreen, $25-$40; evergreenarts.org.
ART
Friday-Aug. 28: “Threads: Migration Connects Us All” — Exhibition reflecting the multiverse notion of hope and the resilient narratives of the immigrant identity, opens 6-9 p.m. Friday, BRDG Project in Historic Zan Building, 1553 Platte St., Unit 100, Denver; platteforum.org.
Wednesday-Sept. 4: Robin Hextrum: “Reimagining the Sublime” Solos Exhibition — Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Art in the Square — Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.
Aug. 13: Colorado Prairie Music Festival — Hugo; coloradoprairiemusicfest.com.
Aug. 14: Wüffstock Music Festival — Dog-friendly music festival, Grand Junction; rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2021.
Aug. 13-15: Jazz Festival — Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, the gazette