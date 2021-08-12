AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony — With Big Boi, Chris Karns, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.95-$139.95; AX.
Friday: Kayzo — With Maurada, Calcium, Reaper, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$69.99; AX.
Saturday: Paul Cauthen — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$35; AX.
Sunday: Kesha — With Betty Who, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $60-$149.50; AX.
Sunday: Josh Turner — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35.50-$90.50; PMH.
Monday: P.O.D. — With From Ashes to New, All Good Things, Sleep Signals, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32; AX.
Monday: Not Our First Goat Rodeo — Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Christ Thile with Aoife O’Donovan, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$175; AX.
Tuesday: II Divo — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; AX.
Aug. 19: “1964” The Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Dry Bar Comedy — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $25; CW.
Friday-Aug. 22: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Wednesday: Sebastian Maniscalco — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Through Aug. 22: “Shrek The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up. Go online for dates. Tickets required: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
Through Aug. 28: “Threads: Migration Connects Us All” — Exhibition reflecting the multiverse notion of hope and the resilient narratives of the immigrant identity, BRDG Project in Historic Zan Building, 1553 Platte St., Unit 100, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Sept. 4: Robin Hextrum: “Reimagining the Sublime” Solos Exhibition — Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Friday: Colorado Prairie Music Festival — Hugo; coloradoprairiemusicfest.com.
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Saturday: Wüffstock Music Festival — Dog-friendly music festival, Grand Junction; rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2021.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM