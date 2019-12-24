Known for slinging “Colorado comfort food” out of Parker, Colorado, Big Stuff Food Truck has won Food Network’s ” The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle,” and the $50,000 prize that came with it.

The show pitted 5 food trucks against each other in a four-episode series, with Big Stuff beating out Lia’s Lumpia in the final episode.

Big Stuff is known for their “BCB Burger,” made with a blend of bison, chorizo, and beef, as well as their “Colorado Poutine,” which consists of waffle fries topped with cheese curds, green chili, and a chipotle lime crema.

(See more of their menu items here.)

The food truck is manned by Brutlag O’Neill, Mike O’Neill, and Eddy Cummings who took to Facebook thank their fans on for their support throughout the show.

Find the Big Stuff Food Truck schedule here or watch the episode here (sign-in required).