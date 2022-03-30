When a crisis hits, we all need that one friend to call. When Lori Morrissey answers the phone, she might say, “I’m coming over. And I’m bringing cookie dough.”
No matter what pieces are falling out of place in a friend’s life, Morrissey knows cookies will help put them back together.
Because that’s been true for her life.
It started young, when 5-year-old Morrissey began her lifelong search for the perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe. She got tips from Food Network shows and found a childhood idol in Mrs. Fields. It was her grandfather who whipped up the dream.
“He always told me I’d be selling my cookies one day,” Morrissey, 45, said.
Before that day arrived, the Monument woman spent years experimenting with a range of recipes, making the smallest tweak in temperature here or obscure butter substitution there.
In a composition notebook, she made meticulous notes about her quest to solve the case for the best cookie ever. This is the kind of scientific processing that comes easily to Morrissey, who studied chemistry in college.
“It was really fun to play around with all these ingredients,” she said. “So much trial and error.”
Outside of those pages, Morrissey was often reminded of why she was doing this.
“Baking is a way for me to cope and process when I’m stressed out,” she said. “It’s cathartic to go to the kitchen after a long day and kind of take your mind off things.”
That time in the kitchen turns into sweet treats for family gatherings or birthday parties or, as Morrisey said, “pretty much everywhere I go.” Recently, that included a friend’s house after they heard some bad news.
“On someone’s worst day, it’s a way to brighten their day,” Morrissey said.
After years of cookies making just for fun, she was inspired to start a business to hopefully brighten many more days.
Lori Lynn’s Cookies & Cream, her food truck, opened in May.
It serves made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, concocted from your choice of two cookies and flavor of ice cream.
As you might expect from someone who has spent four decades on a recipe, these cookies are often called some version of “the best on the planet,” according to online reviews.
Morrissey has bigger hopes for her business than just happy bites. It could be summed up with words you see on the truck: “Connecting people, cookies and cream.”
You’ll also see Lori Lynn’s logo, a winking cartoon cow adorned with a patchwork of blue, orange, pink and yellow. The logo was designed by Morrissey’s teenage daughter, who often helps scoop ice cream on the truck.
And you’ll see Morrissey, sporting a big smile, earrings in the shape of cookie sandwiches and purple-dyed hair under a colorful Lori Lynn’s trucker hat.
“I’ve never been a muted person,” she said. “I wanted the truck to reflect me and make this bold kind of statement. There’s an energy we bring.”
To drive the “connection” motto home, each ice cream sandwich comes in a bag printed with a question to help customers huddled around the truck strike up conversations. Morrissey came up with 250 question options, which prompt people to share about their bucket lists or favorite candy.
“It’s an excuse to get out and really interact with people,” Morrissey said. “I really believe that’s something we’re meant for.”
Lori Lynn’s is growing quickly, so much so Morrissey is already thinking about opening a storefront or launching another truck. She winterized the vehicle so she will stay open year-round.
She’s always thinking of new ideas, like how she has launched cookies stuffed with Nutella, Oreos or peppermint bark. And she’s always thinking of why she started this.
“It’s never been about building a dessert empire,” she said. “It’s about community.”