Four Corners Folk Festival, Pagosa Springs
Spend your Labor Day weekend enjoying folk, indie, Americana and bluegrass music as well as workshops, a kids tent, yoga, guided forest walks and beer and wine events at the 23rd annual Four Corners Folk Festival, Friday, Aug. 31 through Sunday in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Bands include The Accidentals, Jon Stickley Trio, Darling West, Tallgrass, Nahko & MFTP, Sam Reider, The Dawg Trio, Sam Bush, Amy Helm and the Jacob Jolliff Band. Camping available. Children 12 and under get in free. Day and multiday passes range from $46.25 to $353.75. folkwest.com
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
A Colorado summer festival mainstay since 1991, this music-lovers’ holiday weekend is filled with big-name performers, including Lionel Richie, Jack Johnson, the Zac Brown Band, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Fitz and the Tantrums. From Friday through Sunday, experience R&B, rock, funk, blues, world and soul music all performed live at Snowmass Town Park. Many ticket options have sold out. As of this writing, Friday single-day and deck tickets and Silver Donor (VIP) tickets still available. jazzaspen snowmass.org
Seven Peaks Music Festival, Buena Vista
Country star Dierks Bentley and Live Nation are putting on a big show in Buena Vista. Bentley is organizing and headlining the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, Friday Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 2. Other main-stage performers include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Sam Bush, Dan + Shay, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Lucie Silvas, The Cadillac Three and Kiefer Sutherland. Look for more country acts, including Clint Black and Sawyer Brown, on two stages as well as bluegrass favorites Mipso and Colorado’s own Rapidgrass. There will also be activities, bonfires and “superjams.” Camping available. General admission festival pass: $215; VIP passes: $375-$999. Parking not included. Full lineup and information: sevenpeaksfestival.com
Yampa Valley Crane Festival, Steamboat and Hayden
The greater sandhill crane calls the Yampa Valley in Northwest Colorado home. It’s been a summer tradition for the past seven years to celebrate this iconic species at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, presented by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition. It runs Thursday, Aug. 30 through Saturday . Visitors can participate in guided crane viewings, nature and bird walks, speakers, films, art, crane yoga, nature-journaling and sketch-a-bird workshops, owl pellet workshops and other activities for kids, with live raptors presented by HawkQuest. Most events carry a $10-$15 fee. Register: Coloradocranes.org
Zoppe, an Italian Family Circus, Winter Park
A family circus tradition founded in Venice, Italy, in 1842 will stop at Grand Park in Winter Park from Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3. The performance, under a big-top tent that seats 600, features small animal acts, trapeze acrobatics and silent comedy a la Charlie Chaplin. Experience old-world traditions of this one-ring circus handed down through seven generations of the Zoppe family. General admission (bleacher seating): $25; VIP (ringside cushion chair): $45; children 3 and under get in free. Zoppecolorado.com
