Here's a look at some of our favorite festivals happening around Colorado this week, including the Palisade Peach Festival and the Velorama Festival in Denver.

MAGIC FESTIVAL, NORTHGLENN

Break out your disguises! For the second year, the city that straddles Adams and Weld counties will host Magic Fest. The celebration kicks off with a free outdoor masquerade featuring mysteries, card tricks, bar magic and dueling pianos from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday for adults 18 and up. Masquerade attire and/or disguises encouraged. A Vegas “Variety” Show will follow at 9:30 p.m. Free, kid-friendly outdoor events such as mind reading, magic tricks and stand-up magic will be in the Northglenn Rec Center from noon-7 p.m. Saturday. And two-time World Magic Champion Shawn Farguhar will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. All indoor events carry a fee. Info and tickets: themagicfest.com/

MOOSE FESTIVAL, GOULD

Did you know an adult moose in Colorado can run up to 35 mph? You might be able to spot one and celebrate Colorado’s moose population at Moose Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday in State Forest State Park, 56750 Colorado 14, Gould. There will be moose-viewing opportunities, moose talks, a scavenger hunt, fly-fishing class, games, guided hikes, moose biology, brats and burgers. EnderPost Inc. will present scenes from the documentary “Colorado’s Moose” at the State Forest State Park Moose Visitor Center. Admission is free with the purchase of a $7 parking pass. Info: goo.gl/W6SkWo

PALISADE PEACH FESTIVAL

Bite into one of Colorado’s original agricultural festivals, Palisade Peach Festival, Thursday through Sunday in Palisade’s Riverbend Park. Celebrate all things peaches with daily activities including music on the Peach Jam Stage, peach market, peach-eating contest, peach cuisines with Colorado chefs, Peach Pit Bar and VIP orchard tours. The annual Feast in the Fields meals have already sold out. Individual admission: $3-$7; weekend pass for Friday and Saturday: $10; weekend family pass (two adults and up to four children age 12 and under), $20. palisadepeachfest.com

TELLURIDE MUSHROOM FESTIVAL

The Telluride Mushroom Festival celebrates all things fungi through Sunday at Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride. The theme is “Mycology in the Molocular Biology Era.” Paul Stemets, a mycologist, author and advocate of bioremediation and medicinal fungi ,will give keynote addresses Friday and Saturday.

Other events include workshops, mushroom forays, cooking demos, and a Mushroom Cook-off. Full passes and some events are sold out, but stand-alone tickets were still available at press time: goo.gl/6Avw9v. Info: telluridemushroomfest.org

VELORAMA FESTIVAL

This festival in Denver’s RiNo Art District returns for a second year with a powerful music lineup: Modest Mouse, Cold War Kids, The Growlers, Matt and Kim, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Kills, Cults, Lo Moon and Brent Cowles are among the acts performing Friday-Sunday at 27th and Blake streets. This three-day, rain-or-shine celebration also focuses on cycling, craft brews and food trucks from the neighborhood. Bike enthusiasts can see an interactive bike expo, amateur bike races and have an opportunity to race the Denver A-Line train as it passes along the festival grounds. Single-day passes are $50 for Friday or Saturday, $10 for Sunday. A three-day pass is $100. Premium options available. Kids 10 and under get in free. Info: velorama festival.com

MICHELLE KARAS, The Gazette,

michelle.karas@gazette.com