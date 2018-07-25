A look at five of Colorado festivals catching our attention the next few days, including the Vail Dance Festival, Veg Fest and Buffalo Bill Days.
Colorado Dragon Boat Festival
Quite a spectacle happens every year on Sloan’s Lake in Denver. Gigantic, picturesque dragon boats float on the water’s surface, filled with competitors who urge their floating contraption across the water in hopes of being declared the winner. The ancient sport of dragon boat racing has its origins in China more than 2,000 years ago. The free festival started in Denver in 2001 and reportedly has grown into the country’s largest Pan-Asian Dragon Boat Festival. Races start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, but you don’t have to compete to enjoy the celebration of Asian and Asian-American heritage. There also will be performances, food and a marketplace; cdbf.org.
Vail Dance Festival
Loads of internationally known performers and dance companies will inhabit the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in the tony mountain town of Vail from Saturday through Aug. 11. Performers include the American Ballet Theatre, Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Ballet Hispánico, The Blues Project and BalletX. Master classes will be offered in ballet, jazz, tap and more; vaildance.org.
Buffalo Bill Days
What began in the 1940s as a trail ride up Lookout Mountain in Golden to Buffalo Bill’s grave is now a four-day celebration, the largest community festival in the small town at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. From Thursday through Sunday, folks from all over will celebrate one of the American West’s most colorful figures. Bill was known for his bison hunting and performances in shows that featured cowboy, frontier and war themes. Free activities include Cody’s Wild West, a parade, mutton busting, live music, car shows, golf tournament, food and vendors; buffalobilldays.com.
Evergreen Jazz Festival
Friday through Sunday. More than 80 hours of live jazz. Five venues, including a church and bar and grill. The jazz festival in Evergreen, 29 miles west of Denver, features After Midnight, Felonius Smith Trio, Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles, Queen City Jazz Band and three popular jazz pianists: Jeff Barnhart, Brian Holland and Carl Sonny Leyland. Tickets are $30-$140; evergreenjazz.org.
VegFest
Curious about becoming a plant-based eater but worried where you’ll get your protein? VegFest at 1stBank Center in Broomfield aims to answer any questions you have about achieving a plant-based, vegan lifestyle. Saturday and Sunday will feature speakers on health, diet, compassion and environmental issues and expert chefs who will show you how to prepare meals. There will also be plenty of food samples, live music, kid-friendly activities and more. It’s $10 per person per day and free for 16 and younger; vegfestcolorado.org.