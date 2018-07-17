Here's a look at some of our favorite festivals happening around Colorado the next few days, including the Castle Rock WineFest, Durango Fiesta Days and the Global Dance Festival.
Castle Rock WineFest
Pace yourself for the more than 180 varieties of Colorado wine to sample at the 15th annual Castle Rock WineFest. Presented by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce, the outdoor wine-tasting also features beer, food, music from Flat Out Jazz and Heart & Soul, a corn-hole tournament, grape stomp and dancing. It is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Butterfield Crossing Park in the Meadows, 3952 Butterfield Crossing Drive. Tickets are $45; $17 for designated drivers. The first 2,000 attendees receive a free wine bottle tote and wine glass. For info and a list of participating wineries, visit castlerock.org/castle-rock-winefest/.
Durango Fiesta Days
July in the mountain town of Durango means Fiesta Days, “the Best Wild West Carnival of the Summer,” downtown and at the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave. Established in 1935 to celebrate the area’s cowboy, Spanish and Native American heritage, the event continues to bring the community and visitors together. There are fun, family-friendly events daily from Saturday through July 29, including rodeo events, a parade, the crowning of fiesta queens, cowboy church in the grandstands, a cowboy pancake breakfast on the patio, and a vendor village. For the full schedule, visit durango.com/fiesta-days/ Tickets: $12 for adults 15 and older; $6 for children 6-14 and seniors 65 and up; free for children 5 and under and for military in uniform; $30 family package for two adults and two children.
Global Dance Festival
Get your groove on at this two-day outdoor music festival at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. On Friday and Saturday, jam to headliners Deadmau5, Gucci Mane, Future, Destructo, Tiesto, Mark Farina, Thomas Jack, Flux Pavilion and Adventure Club. Local artists including SoDown also are peppered through the lineup. Now in its 16th year, GDF features multiple stages, carnival rides, food trucks, bars, free water-refill stations, and a VIP village. All ages. Tickets: $159-$500. Info: globaldance festival.com
Pearl Street Arts Fest
Celebrate the visual arts at this family-friendly festival on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Saturday and Sunday. Stroll past juried artists’ booths along the mall, bring your own picnic to a designated area near Pop Jet Fountain or partake of the offerings of more than 100 downtown eateries, and enjoy live interactive performances and children’s art activities. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday. Free admission and free parking in all city of Boulder parking garages both days. Rain or shine. No pets. Info: boulderdowntown.com/arts-fest
Telluride Yoga Festival
This four-day spiritual gathering features much more than yoga, but plenty of that is on the schedule. Find your zen and some fun with meditation, music, hiking, dining, stand-up paddleboard yoga and more. They say there’s something for every yogi at the fest Thursday through Sunday. You can ride the famed ski resort’s gondola between classes or wander the quaint galleries, restaurants and shops of Telluride. A three-day Namaste Pass is $375; a four-day Guru Pass is $475. Single-day options: $110-$145. Lodging not included. tellurideyogafestival.com
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, 476-1602, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM