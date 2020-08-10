Metallica In Concert - Baltimore

James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of the band Metallica perform in concert during their "WorldWired Tour" in 2017 in Baltimore. Seven Colorado drive-ins will screen the heavy metal band's first concert in almost a year as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

 Owen Sweeney

Enter Metallica.

Seven Colorado drive-ins will screen the heavy metal band's first concert in almost a year. Three Days Grace also will perform as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series

The show, shot for the big screen, will air Aug. 29 at Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In in Denver; Comanche Drive-In Theatre in Buena Vista; Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins; Park Meadows — Cinema Pop-Ups in Lone Tree; Star Drive In in Monte Vista; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose; and Tru Vu Drive In in Delta.

Tickets are $115 per vehicle, which includes up to six people, and go on sale at noon Friday. Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s new album, "S&M2." Go online to ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday for members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club. Go online to metallica.com

