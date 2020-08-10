Enter Metallica.
Seven Colorado drive-ins will screen the heavy metal band's first concert in almost a year. Three Days Grace also will perform as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series
The show, shot for the big screen, will air Aug. 29 at Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In in Denver; Comanche Drive-In Theatre in Buena Vista; Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins; Park Meadows — Cinema Pop-Ups in Lone Tree; Star Drive In in Monte Vista; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose; and Tru Vu Drive In in Delta.
Tickets are $115 per vehicle, which includes up to six people, and go on sale at noon Friday. Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s new album, "S&M2." Go online to ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday for members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club. Go online to metallica.com.