Drive-in theaters in Colorado

Here's info about the nine drive-in theaters around Colorado:

1. Mesa Drive-In

Location: 2625 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo

Cost: Adults $10, seniors $7, children under 12 are free

Website: mesadrive-in.com

2. Holiday Twin Drive-In

Location: 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins

Cost: Adults $8, seniors and children $5, kids 5 and under are free

Website: holidaytwin.com

3. Best Western Movie Manor

Location: 2830 U.S.-160 W, Monte Vista

Cost: Adults $8, children $3 (cash only)

Website: facebook.com/stardrivein

4. Denver Mart Drive-In

Location: 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver (drive-in entrance off Washington Street)

Cost: Adults and kids $10, children under 6 are free

Website: denvermartdrivein.com

5. 88 Drive-In Theatre

Location: 8780 Rosemary Street, Commerce City

Cost: Adults and teens $9, children under 12 are free

Website: 88drivein.net

6. Tru Vu Drive-In

Location: 1001 Colorado 92, Delta

Cost: Adults and kids 12 and up $8.50

Website: mydeltamovies.com

7. Star Drive-In

Location: 600 E. Miami Road, Montrose

Cost: Adults $8.50, seniors $6.50, children under 11 are free

Website: stardrivein.com

8. Comanche Drive-In

Location: 27784 County Road 339, Buena Vista

Cost: Adults $10, children 12 and under $5, children under 5 are free (cash or checks only)

Website: comanchedrivein.com

9. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In

Location: 801 Ed6, Minturn

Cost: Packages range from $27 to $75.

Website: bluestarlitedrivein.com/home-colorado