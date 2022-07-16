ELLICOTT • Carrie Nee remembers when none of this was here.
This land first became her home as a teenager who wasn’t so sure about moving from Colorado Springs to this much-smaller town. It was the kind of place without much to look at, but room to ride her horse. It was the kind of town without many people, but where she met the kind of person she wanted to marry.
She met Joe at Ellicott High School. After they got married, they moved onto the property that belonged to her parents. Once again, she started to make it home.
“We had plans of possibly making it our own one day,” Nee said. “But nothing like this.”
One of Nee’s first plans involved planting.
“We planted every tree on this property,” she said. “The trees grew up with our kids.”
Over the next 40 years, plans turned into projects. The projects piled up. The trees grew. Nee and her husband, a handyman type who started his landscape business, got rid of the double-wide trailer and built a house. They built a garage and other buildings. They built a garden with a pond in the front yard. They started decorating with a Southwest or Spanish style, in honor of their admiration for New Mexico. They added some stucco walls and lots of turquoise paint.
“That’s just my color,” Nee said. “I’m a turquoise girl.”
It slowly turned into a paradise kind of hangout for friends and family. A few years back, a friend made a comment.
“Somebody said it’d be pretty to get married under that tree,” Nee recalled. “It had never crossed my mind.”
The idea crossed her mind more. She and her husband came up with a new list of projects.
By May 2016, Nee held her first wedding at her homemade venue she called Casa Coyote.
Nee had no experience in the wedding world. But her heart is for helping people, as she’s practiced for years as a waitress at Sheldon’s Luncheonette.
“Every wedding has taught me something new,” she said. “It’s been a learning experience.”
In the years since, additions have come in phases as Nee had the time or the money. A large wooden pavilion serves as a reception area. A wooden dance floor has trees sprouting from below and a mountain view. A bar area called Casa Cantina. Gravel paths surrounded by plants and flowers. One leads guests from the grassy parking area, past a flowing water wall and to the stucco courtyard where ceremonies are held for up to 100 people.
“We’ve done all the work ourselves,” Nee said. “It’s been a work in progress.”
She started small, charging little and hosting just a few weddings per year. Her busiest season came in 2021, when Casa Coyote booked 11 weddings. That was after Nee felt the place was ready for a little advertising via Facebook.
“It had all been word of mouth before that,” Nee said.
“Welcome to Casa Coyote Event Center,” the Facebook page reads. “If you want something away from the norm, then this is the venue for you.”
This has proved true, according to comments Nee hears from couples and guests.
“It’s a little hidden oasis,” Nee said. “It’s a relaxed place where you’re away from the hustle and bustle.”
It’s unlike other types of venues. It’s not a barn, church, park or farm. It’s also easy to decorate with different styles.
“You can make it as elegant or rustic as you want,” Nee said. “It’s amazing what you can transform it into.”
The weddings have something in common. They are held just steps from the front door of her house.
That means Nee offers a very personal touch as on-site wedding coordinator. She has lent paper plates, table clothes and other kitchen items when needed.
“At weddings, people forget things,” she said. “I have everything pretty much close by.”
On wedding days, Nee tries to stay out of the way. But she’s usually invited over for cake or dancing or the whole ceremony.
“I don’t even know the couples, and I cry,” she said. “You see their dreams come true, and you feel like you got to be part of it.”
Really, they get to be part of something Nee has built.
“I put my heart and soul into this,” she said.
That started as a stay-at-home mom who raised five kids here. Nee now welcomes 12 grandkids over for holidays. It’s the place she sits in the morning to drink coffee and find her “tranquility.” It’s where her daughter will get married next year.
Nee, who is 62, still works at the diner. She hopes to get Casa Coyote to a place one day where it’s her full-time job.
“I don’t want to be a 65-year-old waitress,” Nee said. “I want to step out of my house and have this be it.”
Here, Nee sees 40 years of her past. And here, she sees her future.