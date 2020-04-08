The Colorado College Summer Music Festival has fallen victim to COVID-19.
The 36th annual event, scheduled for June 7-27, is canceled.
"Given the global nature of our program, with fellows and faculty coming in from all over the world, we feel it would be irresponsible to continue with our plans in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," wrote CC's Summer Music Festival Music Director Susan Grace on the festival's Facebook page.
The festival will instead be taken online, with classes, lessons and master classes taught by festival faculty for its students. There also is the chance for online performances with students and a shortened Festival Artists Series of concerts with faculty, either in-person or online.
Every year, the festival hosts student musicians from around the world and provides them with high-caliber instruction from dozens of nationally and internationally known professional musicians, including CC faculty members.