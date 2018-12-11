The Colorado Classic will return in 2019, with a twist: the third edition of the cycling event will feature only women.
Race organizers announced the decision Tuesday morning, adding that next year's prize money will be nearly four times the amount of the 2018 women's purse and more than the 2018 men's purse. The event also will offer stipends to support team travel and expenses.
The four-day stage race, slated for Aug. 22-25, will include free live streaming through cycling websites, Facebook Live and the event's Tour Tracker mobile app.
“From the inaugural race of the Colorado Classic two years ago, the organization has stood behind women,” three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong said. "The announcement today of a women’s-only UCI stage race truly shows the dedication and commitment the Colorado Classic has to women in sport. I was fortunate enough to have my start in a women’s-only event back in 2002 at the HP Women’s Challenge; I know first-hand the tremendous amount of impact this will have on women’s cycling by creating and providing opportunity for spectators and riders across the world.”
In professional road cycling, women often play second fiddle to the men. In some events, women aren't featured at all.
“With women’s cycling, we saw the greatest opportunity to fulfill our mission to create a world-class race in Colorado that is socially impactful,” said Ken Gart, chairman of RPM Events Group, the organization in charge of the race. “By creating one great race instead of two average ones, we can shine a bright light on Colorado and pro women’s racing while affecting meaningful social change.”
The Colorado Classic promises to employ more challenging routes, longer race distances and better start times for the women.
“Because of the Colorado Classic’s commitment to pro women cycling, we expect a stellar international field of approximately 20 teams and world-class racers to compete,” race director Sean Petty said.
Host cities will be announced next year.