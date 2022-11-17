“Wintertides” is the first performance of the 25th season for the Colorado Ballet Society.
“This is the perfect event to kick off the holiday season,” says Kate Walsh Honea, CBS artistic director. Colorado Ballet Society is a pre-professional performing ensemble that is a leader in dance training and performance in southern Colorado.
The talented and dedicated performers of “Wintertides” are students of two CBS programs: Connexus Dance Collective (CDC), which focuses on contemporary dance; and Colorado Youth Ballet (CYB), the resident classical ballet company. This magical dance performance, coming to the Ent Center on Saturday, provides the performers with a valuable opportunity to prepare for the rest of the CBS season.
“I wanted to showcase these talented dancers in this diverse program to show off the training that CBS provides,” Honea said. The dancers gain contemporary and classical experience by performing in the program.
The young performers range in age from 10 to 18, and engage in intensive training. Typically they participate in dance classes five to six days a week, along with committing to many hours of rehearsal for upcoming performances. Almost 25% of the 500 CBS students are on a path toward becoming professional dancers. They gain confidence and artistry while perfecting the skills of their craft.
The program for Wintertides is composed of three works:
• “Liminal Spaces” is an energetic and electric piece that explores seasons of waiting, pausing and transitioning to something new. Choreographed by Laci Landry, Nichole Bennis and Ana Noelle, the work encourages the dancers to explore and grow in multiple movement styles.
• “Pathways” is an abstract depiction of the directions life can lead. Dancers are challenged by a combination of contemporary and classical ballet.
• “Stella Natalis” is an interpretation of the Christmas message of peace, compassion and new life. Choreographed by Honea, it highlights 60 students of the Colorado Youth Ballet. Honea originally choreographed the ballet for the Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and Trainees in 2019, and feels it is the “perfect piece” to challenge students as they prepare for the yearly December performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Pikes Peak Center.
Simone Gibson and Trinity Isadore are two students showcased in “Wintertides.” They recently earned scholarships to attend the famed Joffrey Ballet School summer intensive program in New York City in 2023.
Isadore is part of the highest level of dancers at CBS. “Being part of ‘Stella Natalis’ and ‘Liminal Spaces’ is so exciting,” she said. “I love the choreography, the music, the costumes and the feeling of all the dancers from CDC and CYB coming together to celebrate their passion for dance”.
Amanda Mullenix is also an upper-tier dancer. “The CDC choreography for this show is unique,” she said. “‘Stella Natalis’ for CYB is beautiful, and I love the corps de ballet work we are doing.”