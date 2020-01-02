‘Great Expectations’
When: Opening with a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It will be on view through March 7. A series of First Friday artist talks are set for 6 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 7 and March 6. The gallery is open from 5-8 p.m. on First Fridays and 1-6 p.m. on First Saturdays.
Where: GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St. (in the Plaza of the Rockies building)
Price: Free; uccs.edu
You could say Daisy McGowan went to great lengths to build the latest “Great Expectations” exhibit.
The exhibit launched eight years ago, as McGowan says, “out of a feeling that we could explore what’s new and pushing new frontiers within the state of Colorado.” It returns every two years to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and is open to artists across Colorado.
That means McGowan spent the last two years curating the exhibit, which opens Friday and features art from 11 emerging Colorado artists.
Finding that artwork requires a lot of research, according to McGowan, director of UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art.
“A big part of my role is introducing our audiences to artists they may not have known about or who I think are pushing into new and interesting directions with the art they make,” McGowan said.
She first has to introduce herself to such art. She averages nearly 200 studio visits per year, visiting places like New York, L.A., Miami, Nashville and Albuquerque.
“I also need to know what’s happening in our state and to really shake the trees for some areas of the state that don’t get as much attention,” she said.
“Great Expectations” features artists from places around the state such as Colorado Springs, Boulder and Pueblo.
The pieces range from virtual reality technology, traditional painting, a monumental fiber art installation, video works and an interactive mail art project.
“Colorado can be overlooked as an art center, but I think that is a mistake,” McGowan said. “Artists working in our present day have to push very hard to be successful, and artists choosing to live in Colorado almost have to push doubly hard to get attention for their work.”
‘A Whisper and A Shout’
Where: Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.
When: Opening reception is 5-9 p.m. Friday
Price: Free; abigailkreusergallery.com
Some artwork draws you to look closer. Other art makes you take a step back. “A Whisper and A Shout” explores both types. This collaborative exhibit features artists Don Orr, Harriet Lee, Juel Grant, Jill M.Spear, Sandy Friedman and Darla Slee and “explores the viewer’s relationship with the artwork,” according to the Krueser Gallery’s website. Pieces will be hung and labeled as “whispers” and “shouts,” as determined by size, detail, composition, texture, color, value, theme and the perception of the viewer.
Pottery by the Pound
When: Opens Friday and runs through Feb. 3.
Where: Commonwheel Artists Co-Op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: Free admission; commonwheel.com
Looking to add to your pottery collection? Commonwheel Artist Co-op is continuing its tradition of asking its members and guest artists from around the Pikes Peak region to clear their studio inventories and sell pottery and other art at discounted prices. Many items are sold by weight. New items are stocked throughout the event’s run. Other exhibits
• “Pertenecer: Chicanx Artists on Belonging,” through June 28, Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu
• “Community,” Opens 5 p.m. Friday, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., free; abigailkreusergallery.com
• Small Works Twelve, 4-7 p.m. Friday, The Modbo, 17 C. East Bijou St., free; themodbo.com
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette