It all goes back to lessons from his mother.

That’s why, Pat Milbery says, his vibrantly colorful and positively charged murals can be found all over Denver and in Colorado Springs and around the world.

That’s why his email address starts with this phrase: “Wear your smile.” And why he tends to end phone calls with this reminder: “Life is temporary, but love is forever.”

Milbery and his artwork is the way it is because of his “really awesome mom.”

“My mom was really encouraging of expression and individuality,” he says. “She was supportive of trying stuff that was going to make us happy.”

When the 11-year-old wanted to quit team sports and teach himself how to snowboard, she encouraged him. She told him to be himself. His dad told him the same and helped by building a snowboarding ramp in the backyard.

“That’s when I had the realization,” Milbery says. “I can be someone. I can be myself. I’m not meant to be someone else.”

As a teen growing up in the Twin Cities, he became obsessed with covers of vinyl albums and skateboarding magazines and punk rock music and the “wild outfits” his mom dressed him up in. In each thing, Milbery found a love for bright colors and individuality.

“I thought museums were cool,” he says. “But a lot of the stuff in art history, I found to be boring.”

Instead of making the kind of art he saw in museums, he made collages and spent hours drawing logos and mimicked his favorite lettering.

“That’s when the creative world really kicked in for me,” he says. “It shaped my journey.”

By 2001, he was a pro snowboarder and living in Colorado. He was always finding ways to incorporate art into the sport, through playful photo shoots and film projects. And then, in the parking lot of a Utah ski resort, he met some guys who were making a new brand of earbuds, called Skullcandy. They struck a deal that included Milbery getting a sponsorship and designing some artsy headphones.

Whatever Milbery did, he remembered his mother’s advice. To keep trying stuff. To put his own spin on things. To make someone smile.

That became even more important when she died 15 years ago after a battle with cancer.

“It’s one of the worst feelings you can have,” Milbery, 41, says. “To watch her suffering.”

Even on her worst days, she kept teaching him.

“Patrick,” she’d tell him, “Let’s smile for miles and keep living these special moments for what they are and it’s special we are here and together.”

And when she passed, she left more lessons behind.

“It taught me that we’re here for such a limited time,” Milbery says. “If we’re not appreciative, if we’re not living fully, if we’re not enjoying ourselves and being positive, what is the (expletive) point?”

He decided to pass that on to as many people as possible.

While he was sharing podiums with Shaun White, Milbery started the Snowboard Camp Tour to make freestyle riding more accessible for kids. He started getting offers to do work for X Games and Pabst Blue Ribbon and travel the world making art.

He saw many of the opportunities as signs from his mom, as “her looking out from above.”

Milbery even saw the good in heartbreak, like when he found out in 2014 his wife was cheating on him. He describes that time as a turning point.

“I could’ve been a sad clown and walk around with my head down,” he said. “Instead I stayed up. It taught me a lot about how pain can result in beauty.”

Soon, he started filling Denver’s streets and buildings and businesses with beauty.

His large-scale murals come with vibrant geometric shapes and phrases like “Grow together” and “Rise above with love” and “Never give up” and “You are someone special.” He’s also behind “Love This City” murals that show his pride in Denver and its people.

“I want art on the street to get you out of a funk,” Milbery says. “I want it to pull you out of little moments of depression or tough mental challenges, because you look at what’s surrounding you.”

Milbery has two murals in Colorado Springs, including new artwork filling the interior of Crave Real Burgers.

Of the 300 or so murals he’s done, one stands out to Milbery.

It goes back to August 2014, days after he learned that the comedian Robin Williams had died. It hit hard. One of his mom’s favorite movies was “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

They used to watch it and his other movies together, back when Milbery was first getting inspired to make art and asking questions like, “How do we leave this place better and more colorful than when we got here?”

Milbery spent hours that August evening painting a portrait of Williams on the side of his friend’s thrift shop in Denver. Above the actor’s head, Milbery painted just one word: “Smile.”