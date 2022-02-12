In 2008, Denver actors Jenna Bainbridge and Regan Linton shared a wheelchair in a seminal staging of the musical “Side Show” for Phamaly Theatre Company, which exists to provide performance opportunities for actors with disabilities.
Bainbridge, then just a junior at Castle View High School in Castle Rock, and Linton, a graduate of Denver East High School, melted hearts playing conjoined carnival twins singing a poignant anthem called “Who Will Love Me as I Am?”
Seven years later, Ali Stroker made history by becoming the first actor who uses a wheelchair to appear on a Broadway stage. Seven more years later (now!), Linton and Bainbridge are both appearing in major world-premiere productions on national stages. It’s rare enough when any actor with a disability is cast to play an able-bodied character. All the more remarkable that both of these actors get to incorporate their own disabilities into the roles they are now originating.
“There just are not very many instances of that,” said Bainbridge.
Linton is appearing in Craig Lucas’ “Change Agent” through March 6 at Arena Stage in Washington D.C. And Bainbridge is literally in the room where it happened – meaning where “Hamilton” happened. She’s rehearsing for Shaina Tau’s epic new musical “Suffs,” which tells the history the American women’s suffrage movement. It opens April 6 at the Public Theatre, birthplace of “Hamilton.” Both works have Broadway aspirations.
“This is unreal,” said Bainbridge, who is part of an ensemble that includes six female Tony Award nominees. “It is the most humbling thing that I have ever experienced. And the most exhilarating – and also the most terrifying.”
And if it weren’t for her many years with Phamaly in Denver, she says, she’s not in New York right now.
“There is no doubt in my mind,” said Bainbridge, who cut her teeth here playing everyone from Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” to Laura in “The Glass Menagerie.” When the pandemic shutdown hit, she was playing both Richard III and Joan of Arc for the venerable Oregon Shakespeare Festival. “I have Phamaly to thank for every success I have had in my career. Because people with disabilities don’t get the same access to training and education and experience that non-disabled people get in the arts. I had Phamaly.”
“Change Agent” explores the theory that a real-life mistress of John F. Kennedy named Mary Pinchot Meyer significantly influenced his policy positions on everything from civil rights to tensions with the Soviet Union before Kennedy’s assassination and her own still-unsolved murder in 1964. Linton, who was paralyzed in a car collision while in college, plays Meyer’s best friend, Cicely. One reviewer already has called Linton superbly cast, and “the most grounded character in the play.”
There are five actors in the ensemble, all playing real people, and what makes this world premiere historic is that “all of the actors are playing characters who are not the original identity of the people playing them,” said Linton, who just finished a five-year run as Phamaly’s Artistic Director before moving to Washington, D.C. “That feels to me like the next step in terms of demonstrating to the theater world how you can cast against what the reality was – whether it’s because of race or disability.”
The pandemic brought plays, musicals and tens of thousands of livelihoods to a hard stop in March 2020. Which makes it all the more heartening to see a surprising number of local actors already back and thriving on national stages.
For example, while the film world is watching 67-year-old Denzel Washington star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” for director Joel Coen, audiences at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery are watching Benjamin Bonenfant, a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, play the lethally ambitious king at the tender age of 32. He says it’s been overwhelming to have the opportunity to perform such a career-defining role right now, especially given the struggle everyone in the performing arts has been facing over the past two years.
“I was seeing all of my friends who had months of work lined up for the rest of the year having those contracts completely dissolved,” said Bonenfant. “All of a sudden everyone was not only facing the same joblessness, but also the uncertainty of how the pandemic is going to affect the overall future of live theater. It feels helpless to watch the industry spiral like that, and to have so little that you can effectively do about it. Live theater is a practical art. We need to continue to engage in it for it to exist, because it is ephemeral.”
Which just makes getting to step onto a stage again feel all the more incredible, he said. “It’s like a bullet train every time the show starts,” he said. “Just hop on and try and catch a ride.”
While Colorado has produced a number of still-gainfully employed TV and film actors, notably Annaleigh Ashford, Melissa Benoist, John Carroll Lynch, Gabriel Ebert and more, here’s a look at some more Coloradans doing remarkable things on national stages:
• Mary Bacon, Denver East High School, will return to the celebrated Steve Earle off-Broadway musical “Coal Country” at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre on March 10. That will mark two years to the day since the original production was shut down by the pandemic.
• Sierra Boggess, George Washington High School, who originated the role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” will next star in the New York premiere of Barry Manilow’s “Harmony” opening April 13. The musical, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, tells the true story of six young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their blend of sophisticated close harmonies and comic stage antics – until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.
• Colin Cunliffe, Littleton High School, is in the ensemble of the new Broadway musical “Paradise Square,” which follows the inhabitants of a Manhattan saloon during the Civil War. It opens April 3 at the Barrymore Theatre.
• Rebecca Eichenberger, George Washington High School, is playing the ballet mistress Madame Giry in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway through May 11.
• Ryan Fitzgerald, Denver School of the Arts, is in the ensemble of The New Group’s new off-Broadway musical, “Black No More.”
• Martin Moran, George Washington High School, has been cast to play Tom Keeney in the new Broadway production of “Funny Girl” starring Beanie Feldstein.
• Celina Nightengale, Denver Lutheran High School and the University of Denver, is making her Broadway debut in Chicago,” playing June.
• Denny Paschall, Pomona High School, is the understudy for Amos Hart and other roles in Broadway’s “Chicago.”
• Jason Veasey, Coronado High School and the University of Northern Colorado, is in the ensemble of Michael R. (note the “R”) Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop,” a new musical about a Black, queer artist grappling with his desires and identity. It opens on Broadway on April 26 at the Lyceum Theatre.
• Aléna Watters, Mesa Ridge High School and the University of Northern Colorado, is playing Chef Ann in Broadway’s “Doubtfire.”
• Elizabeth Welch, Rangeview High School and the University of Colorado Boulder, is playing Princess in Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera.”