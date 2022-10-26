If You Go

What: Emma Crawford Coffin Race and Festival

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Manitou Springs. The parade starts at noon; an after-party and awards ceremony is 2-5 p.m. in Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave.

Shuttle service to Manitou runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday from the DMV structure at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road

Info: emmacrawfordfestival.com