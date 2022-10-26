Colorado is home to a host of kooky festivals that frolic with the macabre.
Consider: Frozen Dead Guy Days, named for the relic of a failed backyard cryogenics undertaking in Nederland. And Fruita’s Mike the Headless Chicken fest, honoring a chicken that lived for 18 months after botched meal prep left him headless but still kicking. Mike went on to become a national celebrity before quietly shuffling off this mortal coil in 1947.
When it comes to historical scope, legacy and travails of the titular departed, however, Manitou Springs’ Emma Crawford Festival takes the real world, and creepypasta, cake.
The late-October event was inspired by a story about a local woman who died in 1891, at age 26, and was laid to rest atop Red Mountain south of Manitou. Construction of a funicular railroad forced her later reburial in rocky soil on the mountain’s west face. Over time, erosion destabilized the ground and exposed her casket, which slid down into the canyon below. Two boys discovered her remains in 1929.
Emma Crawford’s most recent final resting place is in Crystal Valley Cemetery, in the city that since the mid-1990s has celebrated her post-mortem journey with an annual costumed coffin race down main street.
Now in its 28th year, after a pandemic pause in 2020 and adjusted scope last year, the fest that began as a “means to bring people to town in the shoulder season” has become much more than that, said Jenna Gallas, special events coordinator at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.
“We are steeped in history and tradition in this community. That, combined with being a Colorado Creative district, a city full of artists and craftspeople and creative thinkers, just helps us keep the energy going,” Gallas said. “It also fits our unofficial motto, which is ‘Keep Manitou weird.’ That’s what we do here.”
The Manitou tradition not only draws thousands, but extends to other themed events that keep the spirits hopping when the after-party and awards ceremony, with refreshments and live music by local band Family Elephant, wraps at 5 p.m.
“Anyone who brings their bike and locks it up in Memorial Park will get a free drink token they can use at Buffalo Lodge,” which is hosting an after-after-party with a deejay and karaoke, Gallas said.
More than 60 teams have signed up so far to participate in the coffin race, and visitors can meet racers and perambulate the town on a closed main street before the parade starts at noon.
This Saturday’s 28th annual fest continues a yearlong celebration of Manitou’s 150th anniversary. Skeleton art installations around the city are part of a juried art show and visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite weekly via QR codes in shop windows and ballots available in the local Pikes Peak Bulletin. A Best Skeleton will be crowned at the end of October.
Also new this year is a beefed-up shuttle service, with 18 buses dedicated to ferrying visitors from 1675 Garden of the Gods to Manitou, nonstop, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Round-trip tickets are $5 for adults, and parking at the DMV structure on Garden of the Gods is free.
“It’s definitely cheaper than parking in Manitou. You won’t be able to find a spot anyway, so we definitely want to encourage people to go ahead and grab that shuttle,” Gallas said.