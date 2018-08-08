AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH CRACKER Performance by band founders Johnny Hickman and David Lowery, Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., doors at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m., Sunday. All ages. Tickets: $20, goo.gl/YCSHBe. Band info: crackersoul.com
Guitarist and singer Johnny Hickman enjoyed playing Colorado so much when he and David Lowery were touring with their band Cracker in the early 1990s that he vowed to make it his home one day. Now a 12-year resident of Loveland and “kind of a local,” he’s here to stay.
He and Lowery will make a rare semi-acoustic stop as a duo at Ivywild School on Sunday. It’s billed as an acoustic show, and that’s partially correct, said Hickman.
“David is acoustic, but I play electric. It’s not quiet. We’ll do our driving rock stuff and also more ballad-type songs. We’ll probably pull something from every record,” he said. “There will be plenty of guitar solos and riffs from yours truly. We’ll do some songs we don’t usually do with a full band.”
They’ll play a bit of everything from their 27 years and 10 studio albums (so far). That includes Cracker standards such as “Low” and “Get Off This” as well as songs from their latest offering, the 2014 two-disc compilation “Berkeley To Bakersfield.” It takes Hickman and Lowery back to their teen years on Edwards Air Force Base in California with their military dads, where they formed the band that made them famous.
”It describes where we grew up, where you would hear Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson on the radio just as much as Led Zeppelin,” he said.
The band defies genres, with a 100-plus song repertoire that vacillates between rock, punk, funk, alternative, Americana and alt country.
“When I was a kid, my family was stationed in Puerto Rico for four years. David’s family was in Spain. His dad was from Arkansas, and his mom was from England. His accent is somewhere in the middle with a California surf-punk drift. From those influences, we’re pretty much a world band,” Hickman said. “Most of our songs are a conversation between my guitar and David’s lyrics. It’s a way of telling a story, and I’m conscious of getting my guitar our of the way of the story.”
Hickman chuckled when he recalled a Los Angeles Times article that called Cracker the “godfathers of alt rock.”
“We kind of felt a little like that. There was no ‘alternative’ label yet, when Orange and Soundgarden were coming up,” Hickman said. “Our favorite bands, like The Clash and The Kinks, could write country songs and put them next to hard rock. We were playing those styles. We’re enough of a hard rock band but could also do shows with Dwight Yoakum.”
Cracker fans, affectionately known as “Crumbs,” are a loyal sort.
“We’ve stuck around long enough that while we have fans our own age, most of our fans are 10 to 15 years younger and were in college when we first got together,” Hickman said. “The stuff you listen to in college stays with you for life. But more and more recently, there are people half our age in our shows. I think we’ve stuck around long enough that younger people get pulled into our universe.”
Lowery recently completed a Ph.D. and teaches finance at the University of Georgia. Hickman has side projects that keep him busy, including the Hickman-Dalton Gang with Jim Dalton (the Railbenders, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers), which will start again at the end of August, after Hickman and Lowery’s latest tour is done.
“We have all of the side projects. I’ve put out two solo records, and David’s put out one. Together or separate, we continue to make new music,” Hickman said.
Whether that will become a new album is unclear. “It’s very expensive to make a record. There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s daunting,” Hickman said. “We make the bulk of our income now on touring. We sell a lot of CDs at shows, and we sell music on iTunes, but it’s really in the merchandise. You have to make really cool T-shirts, and we do. We tell young bands you have to treat it like a business, be social-media savvy and have good merchandise. It keeps gas in the van.”
Michelle Karas, The Gazette, 476-1602, michelle.Karas@gazette.com