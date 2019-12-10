AURORA • It would probably be lazy to compare Sarah Vander Neut’s business to a marathon.
But what she does — making custom and colorful running jackets by hand — is certainly not a sprint.
On a recent visit to her home, Vander Neut had just making finished her 852nd running jacket in her downstairs studio. She made her first one 10 years ago.
Her brand of running gear, called Vander Jacket, is not on the path to be the next blockbuster seller. And that’s OK with her.
Her jackets are not to be seen hanging in multiple colors in a department store. They are to be seen, Vander Neut hopes, as pieces of art.
They’re for the person who wants to run or walk or bike looking and feeling good, particularly in a look no one else is rocking.
With her line of one-of-a-kind jackets, she strives to marry function and fashion.
“I’m not trying to dethrone Nike,” Vander Neut says. “I want to live a responsible life and raise my kids and be around my family, while I do something I love.”
That “something” is making art.
The light bulb went off
Running is in Vander Neut’s roots. But she never set out to have a running-related career.
In college, she studied to be a painter and later majored in philosophy.
Growing up in Bend, Ore., Vander Neut didn’t see much high fashion around her. She saw a lot of people being active, though.
Her father ran the marathon for Nike in the 1980s. And her mother taught her to sew.
After graduating from Boise State, she moved to Colorado to attend Denver Seminary.
She again went in another direction, teaching art for a year at an alternative school in Denver.
When Vander Neut was expecting her first child, she thought maybe she’d be a stay-at-home mom and paint.
She kept running, a lifelong pastime, through her pregnancy and soon realized none of her jackets fit.
On a run wearing one of her husband’s sweatshirts, she thought, “There has to be something better.”
So, she started making her own jackets.
“I took a few of them to a flea market and they were gone right away,” she said.
“The light bulb went off for me. I thought, ‘I should just do jackets.’”
Her creative jackets
Vander Neut’s creations aren’t just any clothes.
She exclusively sources fabrics locally; she finds them on Craigslist or at thrift stores.
“I see them more as sculptures,” she said. “I just start cutting into the fabric.”
As her business motto says, “We are not the running is pain company. We are the running is beautiful company.”
Over time, she has developed signature elements. Vander Jackets have long sleeves (so you can cover your hands when it’s cold), holes on the wrist (so you can see the face of your watch) and deep side pockets (so you can run with your phone).
Each one has a funky Vander Jacket patch and is signed in paint by the artist. Each one, also, takes about five hours to make, “unless something goes wrong,” Vander Neut said.
“I’ll make a jacket,” she says, “And think, ‘How will the next one be better?’”
Her jackets have a distinct and bright style, which Vander Neut says honors the on-the-go lifestyle of Colorado residents. It’s also inspired by everything from Wes Anderson films to retro ski posters to hip-hop music, she said.
“If you like one of my jackets, you probably should just buy it,” she said. “Because it’s one and done. If you don’t buy it, it’s going to be gone.”
In addition to selling online at vanderjacket.com, Vander Neut relies on craft fairs and race expos to get the word out about her jackets, which range from lightweight windbreakers to heavy-duty and range in price from $52.80 to $230. Jackets come in a variety of sizes, and this year she debuted a men’s line.
Vander Neut says her business strategy hasn’t been about making a lot of money. She initially invested about $40 of fabric into the first round of jackets.
“I told myself, ‘If this can grow on its own legs, I know it will be worthwhile,’” she said. “Slow has been my growth model.”
For the first couple of years, just her friends were wearing Vander Jacket apparel. Now, she sells them to mostly strangers. She has plans to scale Vander Jacket (vanderjacket.com) so she can release more items at a time, but she likely won’t stray from the handmade approach.
“If it’s just the bottom line, I’ve been wasting my time for all these years,” she said.
But it’s not just about the bottom line.
“It’s my form of art,” she said. “And my artist spirit keeps me going.”
Proud of her work
Vander Neut makes each jacket in a small studio in her home. It’s decorated with photos of her father racing, drawings from her daughters and a vintage sewing machine like the one her mother had.
She grew up in an athletic family and learned early on that she loved running. But she didn’t love competing. She dropped out of cross country and track in high school because she didn’t care much for the racing part of the sport.
She ran her first marathon at 17.
These days, she runs almost every morning.
“It’s so pure,” she said. “It’s such a democratic sport. Anyone can do it. You don’t have to be rich. You can be young or old. You don’t have to have a team.”
A lot of the times, she runs in one of the jackets she made with her own hands.
She thinks of ways to make it better. And she thinks about what she likes about it.
Mostly, she likes how she — and others — get to wear her artwork, while they do one of their favorite things.
It might not be exactly like the fine art she studied in school, but it’s fine with her.
“When I’m having a hard day,” she says, ‘I think, ‘If I had 800 paintings hanging in homes in Colorado, I would feel really proud of that.’”
These pieces of artwork might just be hanging in closets, instead of on the walls.