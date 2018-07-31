When Clint Eastwood wanted to eat at Brix Sports Bar & Grill in Trinidad on Monday, Brix restaurateurs happily opened their joint, which normally is closed Mondays.
Clayton Marquez and Joey Salazar said they got a call from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. on Sunday, advising that a “very important person” wanted to eat at Brix the next day.
Actor and director Eastwood, 88, ordered the salmon and asparagus plate.
He’s directing and starring in “The Mule,” a film about a 90-year-old horticulturist and World War II veteran caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel, reports Internet Movie Database.
Also starring: Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña and Eastwood’s daughter, Alison Eastwood.
The film crew said they had been in several locations across the country, hitting Hatch, N.M., before stopping in Trinidad, Salazar said.
Eastwood’s daughter was with him at Brix, but the other stars weren’t, said Salazar and Marquez.
Tuesday, the star and film crew headed up Interstate 25, through Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Eastwood, whom the crew affectionately called “the boss,” seemed to be choosing locations at random, Salazar said.
“It sounded like he was picking locations while they were driving, based on beauty,” he said.
Eastwood’s two-day stay in southern Colorado was confirmed by Mariel Rodriguez-McGill, deputy film commissioner for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
“He’s filming in various locations across the state,” Rodriguez-McGill said. “I don’t know the exact locations, but I know they’re filming up the I-25 corridor.”
The crew was to start Tuesday at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park in Manitou Springs, reported Donald Zuckerman, state commissioner of film, TV and media.
Rachel Johnson, an employee there, said they’d heard Eastwood and his crew might stop by, but they hadn’t as of lunchtime.
Zuckerman said Eastwood and crew later would drive to Fort Morgan, stopping along Interstate 76 to film driving scenes.
“They’re shooting out in the cornfields in really rural areas,” he said.
The crew originally planned to film in Texas and Oklahoma but came to Colorado instead, Zuckerman said. They’re filming without state incentives.
After wrapping up in Colorado, Eastwood and his crew are headed back to New Mexico on Wednesday, he said.
Film production officials contacted the Colorado Springs Film Commission last week, saying they might want help arranging road scenes in front of Garden of the Gods and through Ute Pass, said Chelsy Offutt, communications director for the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We did not hear from them again,” she said by email, “and after reaching out today, discovered that both of these outdoor Pikes Peak region scenes were canceled due to being behind shooting schedule, and they are now headed to another Colorado location.”
Rodriguez-McGill said she didn’t know whether Cooper also came to Colorado.
Salazar and Marquez said one crew member told them the movie could be released by December or Jan. 1.
“It sounded like they were editing as they went, especially with Clint and how he works,” Marquez said.
The crew was appreciative during the Monday meal, the restaurateurs said.
“They were so thankful. They kept saying, ‘Thank you so much.’ They seemed pretty happy to just come and eat really good food with us,” Salazar said.
Brix Sports Bar & Grill will keep its “Welcome Clint Eastwood & Crew” signs up this week, and it will post a copy of 1971’s “Dirty Harry” that Eastwood autographed.