Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood praised Donald Trump Wednesday for his efforts to chip away at what he sees as a weak, overly politically correct culture. "We're really in a p—-y generation. Everybody's walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren't called racist," the Academy Award-winning director and "Gran Torino" star told Esquire. Eastwood is notable for being one of the few Republicans in overwhelmingly liberal Hollywood. He is also politically famous for his speech at the 2012 Republican National Convention, which he spent yelling at an empty chair that he wanted his audience to imagine contained President Obama. But in spite of Eastwood's disdain for political correctness, he still is not 100 percent behind Trump's divisive rhetoric. "What Trump is onto is he's just saying what's on his mind. And sometimes it's not so good," he said. "And sometimes it's ... I mean, I can understand where he's coming from, but I don't always agree with it." He called Trump's comments about Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who he accused of not being able to oversee the Trump University lawsuit fairly because he is Mexican, "a dumb thing to say." Eastwood also specified that he has neither endorsed nor even talked to Trump. But although he isn't entirely on board with the Republican nominee, he still appreciates his move away from political correctness. "He's said a lot of dumb things. So have all of them. Both sides," he said. "But everybody — the press and everybody's going, 'Oh, well, that's racist,' and they're making a big hoodoo out of it. Just f——-g get over it. It's a sad time in history."