First Friday Downtown
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Galleries, retailers and nonprofits throughout downtown Colorado Springs
Price: Free; 886-0088, downtowncs.com/event/firstfriday
It’s that time again, art lovers. Time to bundle up against the cold March skies, slide your car into a downtown parking garage and trundle off into a Friday night art extravaganza. Carry your winter-weary bones into warm, cheery galleries, retail shops and nonprofit spots for some artistic cheer. Imbibe on the proffered spirits and snacks, chat up a creative type and plunk some bills down on a piece of local art.
“Responding to Climate Change Through Art”
When: Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, through March 30
Where: Commonwheel Artists Co-op Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: Free; 685-1008, commonwheel.com
This new exhibit seeks to get people thinking about their relationship to the environment. Some works will be beautiful, while others will get across messages through controversial images. Artists hope to inspire viewers to do what they can to lessen their environmental impact.
“Il Mare,” works by Sparky LeBold
When: Opening reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, through March 30
Where: Deco Lounge, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.
Price: Free; 634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu
In his new exhibit, longtime oil painter Sparky LeBold will show works inspired by the sea. LeBold is a plein air painter who’s perpetually inspired by his world travels. The Artist’s Magazine once deemed him “one of the top 50 landscape painters in America.”
“it’s the little things,” works by Josh Cantalope
When: Opening reception 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, through March 27
Where: The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.
Price: Free; 633-4240, themodbo.com
Colorado artist Josh Cantalope, who grew up in south Texas, uses thinned acrylic paints and tape to create modernist lines and stark depictions. He’s inspired by the simple and mundane, such as vintage signs in his mountain town, a man reading a newspaper and a cat looking out the window.
“Moxie,” works by Carol Dickerson, “Fable,” works by Shannon Dunn
When: Opening reception 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, through March 26
Where: Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.
Price: Free; 464-5880, abigailkreusergallery.com
Carol Dickerson’s new solo show pays homage to the moxie it takes to show up to the canvas every day and explore new territory, she says in an artist statement. “Every day is a new challenge, deciding what to keep and what to push into the background, deciding when a painting is done.”
Each of Shannon Dunn’s new paintings is intended to portray how something seemingly negative can have a happy ending. “These paintings have been the most cathartic paintings I’ve ever created,” she says in an artist statement.
“Beyond the Skin”
When: Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, through March 29
Where: The Gallery Below, 718-B N. Weber St.
Price: Free; 347-961-4789
Tattoo artists often don’t confine their creations to the palette of human skin. They also take it to the canvas and other mediums. This exhibit will feature nonbreathing works of art by some of the city’s finest tattooists, including Maria Fetterhoff of Glory Badges Tattoo; Fred Legarda, Brian Holt, Joshua Wommack and Joe Funck of Self Made Tattoo; and PJ Dez of El Dorado Tattoo.
“Inside Stories”
When: Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, through March 28
Where: Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.
Price: Free; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday
This is art from an unlikely viewpoint: a jail cell. But just because they’re serving time doesn’t mean they’ve lost their creative drive. The new exhibit features all mediums of work by people currently incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections. Think bar soap, flex pens and homemade charcoal.
“Nichole Montanez: Imaginary Friends”
When: Opening reception 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, through March 28
Where: Fremont Center for the Arts, 505 Macon Ave., Cañon City
Price: Free; 275-2790, fremontarts.org
Cañon City artist and Gazette staff member Nichole Montanez remembers childhood mornings — waking up before school, turning on “Captain Kangaroo,” and sketching the people who populated the picture frames perching on top of their old-school TV set. “I never stopped being fascinated with faces,” she says. Her first solo show of paintings reflects that obsession, with all-female faces that gaze hauntingly out from the canvas. Montanez is also the photographer behind “Faces of Cannabis,” black and white portraits of children inside the medical cannabis movement.
“Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations”
When: Through June 13
Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts — Indoor Galleries, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood
Price: $10; 303-806-0444, moaonline.org
Painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg started making art in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and helped usher in every postwar movement since abstract expressionism. He’s also known for his “combines” of the 1950s, in which he paired nontraditional materials and objects in unusual combinations. The new exhibit features more than 50 original works from 1962 to 2008.
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette