There’s a tricky balance to talking about the world’s crises in stand-up: make it funny without depressing people.
Comedian Robert Mac regularly tiptoes that line. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.
“Comedy and humor allow people to talk about serious subjects,” he said from his home in Washington, D.C. “You might have a line or two about guns, abortion, war, inflation or whatever the problem du jour is, not with the hopes of bringing everybody down, but if you can get people to laugh at something, without missing its importance, maybe people will talk about it, remove some stigma around it and make progress.”
The Dry Bar comedian, which means his act is clean and family-friendly, will perform Thursday at Boot Barn Hall, along with Colorado Springs improv troupe Oxymorons Comedy.
Mac got his start at 25 in Tucson, Ariz., where he liked to observe comedians at open mic nights. He finally got the courage to give it a shot after the jokes he wrote for a friend killed on stage: “That was a weird thing. Why are they laughing at him? Those should be my laughs.”
He went on to win a Comedy Central national stand-up competition, appear on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” perform at festivals such as “Just for Laughs” and the “San Francisco Comedy Competition,” and release two Dry Bar Comedy specials, “Know More — Robert Mac” and “Back to Lake Titicaca,” available to stream online.
It’s a fraught time for comedians, he says. Cancel culture is a real challenge when it comes to his profession — he was canceled from a recurring corporate gig a few months ago. A couple of his jokes didn’t land right with employees, who complained to management, who told Mac they couldn’t hire him anymore.
“Sometimes a joke says a couple of things at once,” he said. “Some people only look at the exact literal meaning and don’t see the big picture and get offended.”
It also happened with a stand-up partner during another corporate job. Part Native American, she made some jokes about her background, and a few employees who were also Native American took offense. In every case, he’s found it to be the younger attendees who get upset. They’ve got a different concept of comedy he’s learning to navigate, he says.
“The rule of comedy is you’re allowed to talk about yourself and your group, whether it’s political or ethnic or your local favorite sports team,” he said. “You’re allowed to make fun of it. Her goal wasn’t to make fun of it, but to expose the hypocrisy. But some younger generations don’t see things that way.”
He’s not sure when or why it started, but theorizes that generation’s new take has to do with a focus on critical thinking in school, and being taught to look at things literally and break them down.
“In the old days, you had to go to a place and be entertained. Now people turn on their phone and sometimes don’t want to be entertained,” he said. “They want to find something to complain about, or are on the lookout for people who are making fun of whatever.”
As far as reworking his routine to placate the masses, he’s not. Mostly it was corporate gigs that drew complaints. Inside a comedy club, the crowd has a better understanding of what he’s there to do. And besides, Mac’s proud of his material.
“It’s not just clean, but it’s clever stuff that’s smart,” he said. “One of the best comments I got recently was, ‘When I watch your act it makes me feel smarter.’ My act is a little bit different, and that’s the only way to make it in this business. It’s smart jokes for smart folks.”
