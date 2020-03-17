William Shakespeare, "Little Women," musical lumberjacks and a classic ghost story.
These are some of the makings of TheatreWorks' recently announced 2020-21 season. Shows will be at Ent Center for the Arts, minus Shakespeare at the Ranch, which is at Rock Ledge Ranch, and "Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue," which will be performed in connection with Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
Subscriptions for the professional theater company's 41st year are $193 to $226 through March 31. Beginning April 1, prices are $206 to $243. Subscriptions include ticket exchanges, free drinks at Ent Center, free bring-a-friend tickets and 15 percent off additional tickets.
• July 8-Aug. 2: Shakespeare at the Ranch presents "Twelfth Night": A romantic comedy about twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck.
• Sept. 10-27: "Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue," by Quiara Alegría Hudes: A young veteran decides whether he should enlist in a second tour in Iraq.
• Oct. 15-Nov. 1: "Turn of the Screw," by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from the novella by Henry James: A young governess cares for two odd children in a house that might be haunted. Or is it?
• Dec. 3-20: "Little Women," by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Sisters Meg, Beth, Amy and Jo accompany each other through grief, heartbreak and joy.
• Jan. 28-Feb. 14, 2021: "Aubergine," by Julia Cho: A chef cooks a meal for his dying father in an attempt to communicate the love he can't speak.
• March 18-April 4, 2021: "Every Brilliant Thing," by Duncan Macmillan: A 6-year-old boy's depressed mother lands in the hospital, so he starts a list of delightful things worth living for.
• May 8-23, 2021: "Lumberjacks in Love," by Fred Alley and James Kaplan: A comedic musical about five lumberjacks living their best lives at the Haywire Lumber Camp, until a mail order bride arrives on scene.