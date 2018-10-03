By Elevate Productions, Friday, Oct. 5-Sunday, Oct. 7, First Company Theatre at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Performances 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $18, $12 for children under 12 and seniors. danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
Foster care and adoption have changed immensely in the century since Canadian author L.M. Montgomery wrote the classic 1908 children’s tale “Anne of Green Gables” about a spirited 11-year-old orphan.
In the story, young Anne Shirley is adopted by middle-aged farmers looking for a worker and heir. The couple expected to adopt a boy. Anne wins them over, in time.
Anne’s story will come alive in song and dance in “Anne of Green Gables — The Musical” by Elevate Productions of Colorado Ballet Society from Friday through Sunday at First Company Theatre, with five performances at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs.
“Back in Anne’s time, these children were viewed as less than. They were scoffed upon and treated really poorly at times. Today, foster children have more rights,” said Bethanny Jorenby, Elevate Productions co-director and choreographer.
Jorenby, who entered foster care as an infant and was adopted into her loving foster family as a child, is an advocate for orphan care. On any given day, more than 438,000 children are in foster care in the U.S., with hundreds of them in El Paso County, she noted.
“My hope is that people in the audience will be inspired to see not only the story of Anne, but the story behind the character of Anne and to walk away asking ‘What can I do? How can I be involved?’” she said.
The Broadway-style musical has singing, dancing and acting “about equally in thirds,” she said. “It’s a nice triple-threat blend.”
The 40 performers, ages 7 to mid-70s, include trained dancers, actors and singers. “They all merge together to create a great show,” Jorenby said. “There are just so many diverse characters and amazing emotional highlights.”
Playing Anne is Colorado Ballet Society student Grace Davis, 13, of Colorado Springs. She also will perform as a Clara in the Colorado Youth Ballet’s 2018 “A Colorado Nutcracker” at Pikes Peak Center in December. “She has had a lot of classical dance training and just has a natural flair for acting,” Jorenby said.
Anyone who’s a fan of singing, dance or loved the “Anne” books as a kid will enjoy the performance, she said.
“I find something new to enjoy every time I watch it.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM