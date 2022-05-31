060522 ovo 2.jpg

Cirque du Soleil's insect-rich production, "Ovo," will return to Broadmoor World Arena Sept. 1-4. Tickets go on sale Monday. Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil's insect-rich production "Ovo" will return to Colorado Springs this summer.

The acrobatic show is slated for Sept. 1-4 at The Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets go on sale Monday at broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com

Tickets are available now to Club Cirque members. For a free subscription, go online to cirqueclub.com.

"Ovo," the Portuguese word for egg, is themed around a day in the life of bugs, and what happens when a mysterious egg appears in their midst. The show features 100 performers from 25 countries.

