Cirque du Soleil will bring its first sports-inspired show to Denver next year.

"Volta" will perform under the big top in the Pepsi Center parking lot April 30 through June 7. Tickets start at $54 and go on sale Friday. Call 877-924-7783 or go online to cirquedusoleil.com/volta.

The urban and contemporary show will showcase street sports, including Cirque du Soleil's first BMX freestyle cast and Denver BMX professional AJ Anaya. He's been a professional competitor since 2006 and has performed on TV's "America's Got Talent" and during halftime shows for the NFL, NBA, NHL and others.

A live band will accompany the show's acrobatics, shape diving, rope skipping and more.