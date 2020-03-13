Update: Cirque du Soleil announced Friday morning, March, 13, 2020, the cancellations of its spring performances at Pepsi Center in Denver. "Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," a news release stated.

This story initially ran Oct. 22, 2019:

Cirque du Soleil will bring its first sports-inspired show to Denver next year.

"Volta" will perform under the big top in the Pepsi Center parking lot April 30 through June 7. Tickets start at $54 and go on sale Friday. Call 877-924-7783 or go online to cirquedusoleil.com/volta.

The urban and contemporary show will showcase street sports, including Cirque du Soleil's first BMX freestyle cast and Denver BMX professional AJ Anaya. He's been a professional competitor since 2006 and has performed on TV's "America's Got Talent" and during halftime shows for the NFL, NBA, NHL and others.

A live band will accompany the show's acrobatics, shape diving, rope skipping and more.