Cinderella will trade in her glass slippers for ballet slippers this Sunday, as the World Ballet performs the classic fairy tale at Pikes Peak Center.

The ballet, composed by Sergei Prokofiev, will feature a cast of 40 professional ballet dancers from across the world.

“Expect to be amazed, entertained, inspired. Expect to laugh often and be in awe,” co-producer Sasha Gorskaya wrote in an email. “A combination of humor and the breathtaking classical ballet movements will fill the hearts of our audiences with happiness and joy.”

The dancers will tell the story of Cinderella, closely resembling the version written by Charles Perrault in 1697. Perrault’s version of the story includes the pumpkin carriage, the fairy godmother and the introduction of glass slippers, Gorskaya said.

“It is a story about love, and how it doesn’t have borders. It is about kindness and jealousy,” co-producer Gulya Hartwick wrote in an email. “It teaches us to never stop dreaming, listen to your heart and believe in (the) best, love people that surround us for what they are, give more to the world and don’t expect to get anything in return.”

The show is for everyone: ballet lovers and those new to the artform, children and adults alike.

“Our production of ‘Cinderella’ is made for everyone, and we mean it,” Hartwick said. “It is a world-class ballet production, which will of course please ballet lovers. But it is also the most known fairy tale of all, and has established itself as a global family-friendly benchmark, so it’s a perfect match for those with young children.”

This production will include hand-painted sets and 150 hand-sewn costumes, as well as classical choreography instead of more contemporary styles.

“Our sets are hand-painted, following 100-year old theatrical scenery-making traditions,” Gorskaya said. “There is a soul in our scenery; it was made just like a painting, a very large painting. Nowadays most theatres print sets.”

The idea for the production came in 2020 during the pandemic, when the whole world was stuck at home, Gorskaya said.

“The idea was to create a funny and dynamic ballet that will bring some happiness to the people, without losing the classical style and keeping traditions alive,” Gorskaya said. “It took us almost a year to gather the creative team: costume and set designers, the choreographer. Then auditions, auditions, auditions.”

Rehearsing in Arroyo Grande, Calif., Hartwick said by the time the show was ready to premiere, residents recognized the team.

“We couldn’t get Prokofiev’s score out of our heads. You wake up with it, you brush your teeth with it, you go to sleep with it,” Hartwick said. “I am pretty sure that dreams were accompanied by Prokofiev during that time.”