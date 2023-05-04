Cinco de Mayo isn’t about drinking tequila and eating tacos.

“It’s a time to recognize the contributions Hispanic people have given to our community,” said Carmen Abeyta, the longest active member of the nonprofit El Cinco de Mayo Inc., which provides scholarships to students and holds cultural events. “The beautiful culture, the music, language, food.”

The nonprofit’s annual Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Gala is Saturday at Creekside Event Center. Eleven $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who are El Paso County residents or attend college in the Pikes Peak region. Recipients apply for the scholarships and must fall within the definition of underserved and underrepresented.

Following the gala is a dance with performers Gonzalo and the New Mexico All-Stars featuring guitarist AJ Martinez.

The history behind the holiday holds great meaning for Abeyta. A small 1862 battle in Puebla, Mexico, was insignificant in comparison to bigger battles. The Mexican army wasn’t supposed to win because it didn’t have the numbers or artillery needed to fight a battle. But they strategized and planned and were victorious.

“Everyone has battles in life,” Abeyta said. “You can either lay down and give up and think everything is against me and I’ll never win or get through this. But if you plan and strategize, you can get through a lot.”

Cinco de Mayo festivities:

• Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with Collective Groove, 7 p.m. Friday, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, free; 309-9840, notesbar.com.

• Cinco de Mayo with ZZ Top tribute band El Local Fandango, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; 1-888-718-4253, bootbarnhall.com.

• Cinco de Mayo Festival and Parade, with parade, food, entertainment, alcohol tastings, Chihuahua races, lowrider car show and more, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, free; cincodemayodenver.com.

• Cinco de Mayo Inc.’s Scholarship Gala and dance with Gonzalo and the New Mexico All-Stars, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd., $100 gala, $30-$40 dance only; elcincodemayo.org.

• Glow in the Dark Cinco De Mayo, with DJs, rappers William Henshaw and Elliee, 8 p.m. Friday, Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$25, women free until 10 p.m., $5 discount for military, hosted by Lucien Grey, steelpanpnp.com, happeningnext.com.

• Cinco de Mayo Bike Night, with Those Reckless Tyrants, 6 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., free; 278-2300, pikespeakharleydavidson.com.

• Cinco de Mayo, live music, tacos, beer and rides, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave., $2; 380-8599, csfleamarket.com.

• Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day, with multiple Zumba instructors, 1 p.m. Sunday, HaRoz Event Center, 296 S. Academy Blvd., Suite H, $10; allevents.in.

