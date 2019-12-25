Steve Kanatzer, owner of The Airplane Restaurant, 1665 N. Newport Road, says, “Our motto this year is, don’t make Mom cook on Christmas!” To that end, he offers a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Prices: $35 adults, $25 seniors and $18 for kids 6-12 (under 6 free). Menu includes turkey, prime rib, ham, smoked salmon, shrimp, smashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and desserts. Details: 570-7656, theairplanerestaurant.com.
Christmas dinner inside a (not-moving) airplane | Pikes Pick
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
