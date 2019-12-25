The Airplane Restaurant

The Airplane Restaurant (Located at: 1665 N. Newport Rd.)

Steve Kanatzer, owner of The Airplane Restaurant, 1665 N. Newport Road, says, “Our motto this year is, don’t make Mom cook on Christmas!” To that end, he offers a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Prices: $35 adults, $25 seniors and $18 for kids 6-12 (under 6 free). Menu includes turkey, prime rib, ham, smoked salmon, shrimp, smashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and desserts. Details: 570-7656, theairplanerestaurant.com.

