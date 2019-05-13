Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian band MercyMe will bring its "Imagine Nation Tour" to The Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 14.
Rock and modern worship band Crowder and Christian singer songwriter Micah Taylor will open the show.
Tickets are $26.75 to $153 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com.
"Lifer," the longtime group's 2017 album, features hit songs "Best News Ever," "Grace Got You" and "Even If." One of the band's better-known songs, "I Can Only Imagine" from 2011, inspired last year's award-winning film of the same name, about the loss of lead vocalist Bart Millard's father.