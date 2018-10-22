Singer-songwriter Chris Isaak will drop by Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs this fall.
He'll bring his "Holiday Tour" on Nov. 26.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Isaak is famous for his 1990 single "Wicked Game," which skyrocketed in popularity after being featured in director David Lynch's 1990 film "Wild at Heart."
The song debuted on the rock musician's 1989 album "Heart Shaped World" but didn't garner attention until the film's release.
Then came his popular "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing," a hit off his 1995 album "Forever Blue."
He's released nine albums, 12 hit singles and acted in several films and his own TV series.