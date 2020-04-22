“Defending Jacob”
Cast: Chris Evans (“The Avengers”), Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”), Jaeden Martell (“It,” “St. Vincent”), Betty Gabriel (“Get Out,” “The Purge: Election Year”), Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” “American Gods”)
Airs: The eight-episode limited series premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will be available on day one, with new episodes rolling out weekly.
The premise: Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is an assistant district attorney in the peaceful town of Newton, Mass. Intelligent and hard-working, Andy excels at his job and has a wonderful home life. His teenage son Jacob (Jaden Martell) is bright and thoughtful and he has a loving relationship with his wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery).
Andy’s life seems idyllic, but when a classmate of Jacob’s is murdered and his son is accused of the crime, he must choose between protecting his son and upholding the law.
“Defending Jacob” is based on the 2012 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name written by William Landay. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”) directed the series.
Highs: The cinematic presentation of “Defending Jacob” creates a tone that gives the series the feel of a big-budget crime drama. The fingerprints of critically acclaimed psychological thrillers such as “Mystic River,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Gone Baby Gone” are all over it. While the series shares a New England setting with these films, what it truly has in common with them is an ability to tell a gripping family drama loaded with unanticipated twists.
The dilemma facing Andy is one any parent can relate to. Just how far will you go to protect your child? The answer most parents give would be, “I’d do anything.” However, the situation in “Defending Jacob” is much more dire than any parent normally would have to face.
This isn’t a case of a child getting caught cheating on a test or stealing gum from a convenience store. Jacob has been charged with murder and Andy finds the thought of his son doing something that heinous so far from reality that he can’t possibly believe it’s true. And yet, using his skills as a district attorney, Andy begins to unearth small clues that begin to make him feel uneasy. But as his family soon discovers, Andy has secrets of his own.
The audience goes through this complicated and taut journey through Andy’s point of view, and Evans brings all the intricacies of a conflicted man to life. Evans has always been a joy to watch onscreen. He made a name for himself as a hunky guy with a sense of humor in films like “Not Another Teen Movie” and “What’s Your Number?” before becoming the epitome of a superhero in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
This role puts all of Evans’ acting acumen on full display. Sensitive, thoughtful, yet oddly contradictory, Evans says just as much with Andy’s subtle facial movements than he does with any line of dialogue. It’s a masterful performance.
He’s not the only standout. Dockery and Martell also bring their A game and “that guy” actor Pablo Schreiber shines as Andy’s work rival. The entire cast is fantastic.
Lows: There are a couple of issues with Andy in the first episode that are hard to ignore. An assistant district attorney visiting a crime scene? That seems highly unusual, especially because he visits the scene with a state trooper who acts like his partner. Maybe I’m just unfamiliar with the duties of a DA, but it feels like an excuse to see more of the crime than a person in that position typically would. Andy also refuses to recuse himself from working the case when he has a clear conflict of interest, which is also highly unusual. Thankfully these and other issues are only minor distractions.
Grade (A-): Since its launch in November, Apple TV+ has made a strong impression with a relatively small, yet diverse lineup. While it has some highly regarded hits, “Defending Jacob” is so outstanding it should put the young streaming service on everyone’s radar.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.