Come on down to Boot Barn Hall this weekend to hear country music artist Chris Cagle.

Cagle is known for country hits like “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” and “What a Beautiful Day.” The singer won Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2002 CMT Music Awards and was nominated as Top New Male Vocalist for the Academy of Country Music Awards

Cagle will be headlining the Saturday night show, which will also feature Denver-based band The Barlow.

“It’s always cool to play in front of different country fans,” said Shea Boynton of The Barlow. “We’re stoked. It’s always cool to play bigger rooms with national acts. It’s still surreal for us.”

Boynton, who does vocals and guitar for The Barlow, said the audience should look forward to hearing a variety of country at the concert, including old outlaw-type music from The Barlow to more contemporary country from Cagle.

“If we play with somebody like Chris Cagle, that’s more straightforward country music, it’s kind of cool to throw in some of our Southern rock stuff and some of the other sub genres that we tackle,” Boynton said. “I think, at the heart of it, a lot of these people are just music lovers like we are.”

Boynton said the band is thrilled to be performing at Boot Barn Hall, a new venue for the musicians.

“We’ve always wanted to play at Boot Barn Hall, and from what we’ve heard, it’s a great room, great sound, great production,” Boynton said. “We love playing in the Springs, we’ve played most venues down there. But never this one.”

The Barlow drummer Ben Richter added that the band is looking forward to representing Colorado at the concert.

“We’re representing Colorado, and to give them our feel, it’s pretty cool,” Richter said. “It’s pretty cool to share that with everybody, especially locals and people that just moved to Colorado.”

The concert is set for 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $60. More information can be found at bootbarnhallco.com.