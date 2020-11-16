Choose your own adventure in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' | Video Game Haiku Review

Title: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Format: PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X/S
Price: $59.99
Developer: Treyarch and Raven Software
Publisher: Activision
ESRB Rating: M (Mature)
The Grade: B+
COD: BOCW Review
So many options
Choose your own adventure dude
I love the 80s!
What is it? The latest entry in one of gaming’s longest running first-person shooter (FPS) franchises. Set in the 1980’s, “Cold War” is the sequel to 2010’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops” and the prequel to 2012’s “Black Ops II.” Old and new characters tell an intense single-player story. Multiplayer, always a popular feature in “Call of Duty” games has some new and familiar offerings while a returning zombie mode is sure to be a big draw.
Highs: The 1980s were a decade of excess, which makes it a perfect setting for a video game series that prides itself on being over-the-top. Great music, big personalities and even some feathered hair link “Cold War” with the 80s and the two blend together perfectly.
Of course, there’s much more to “Cold War” than oversized shoulder pads and cutscenes with Alexander Haig and Ronald Regan, although those are present as well. The single player campaign, while short, is the video game version of a Choose Your Own Adventure book.
To be sure, you’ll do what you normally do in a “Call of Duty” campaign. Hunting down a mysterious Soviet operative named Perseus, who has been giving your crew fits since the Vietnam war, is a globe trotting adventure. What makes it truly unique are all the options you’ll have. There are seven different memory endings and four different path endings, making missions highly replayable.
Single-player also adds a few other unique features. You congregate at a secret location where you can converse with members of your team using a simple dialogue tree. It’s an interesting way to dive deeper into the game’s story. An evidence board in your hideout is used to keep track of “Cold War’s” intricate plot and can also be used to replay missions and look at collected evidence as you hunt down Perseus.
A single-player feature I really got a kick out of is the ability to customize my own character. You can determine the gender of your character and certain psychological traits provide boosts for your player. Gamers can use their own name for their character if they want but everyone still goes by the codename, Bell. Even though customizing only provides minor changes, it’s still a welcome addition.
As you might expect, most gamers will spend a majority of their time with “Cold War’s” multiplayer suite. The co-op zombie mode has returned and this time around you can use customized loadouts. Warzone is also back and integrates “Modern Warfare” with “Cold War,” making it a great playground no matter which of the two games you own.
Online multiplayer will fit veteran players like a glove. I was able to jump into my two favorite modes, Kill Confirmed and Hard Point, without missing a beat. Combined Arms offers huge, vehicle centric levels that are a ton of fun. And Fireteams, which can host 40 players in teams of four, is great to play with a group of like minded friends. Throw in the addition of playing a multiplayer game versus bots (No, you can’t rank up playing bots.) and there’s an MP mode for everybody.
Lows: The single-player campaign for “Cold War” is terribly short. If you skip the optional side missions you can probably complete it in about 4-5 hours. Considering how interesting, and at times quirky, the plot can be, it left me wondering why there wasn’t more single player content. If its good, why just give gamers a taste? An 8-10 hour campaign would have been more fulfilling.
While I enjoy zombies, without any kind of new and innovative features it’s become a mode with diminishing returns. I found myself skipping over it for more interesting options. Zombies is in need of an overhaul.
The Grade: The “Call of Duty” franchise is like that old friend from high school you’ve known for years. Even if you haven’t seen them in a long time, you know exactly what you’re going to get. Always reliable and plenty of fun, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is a blast and great way to get your FPS fix.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.