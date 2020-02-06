Do you like chocolate and art? Then downtown Colorado Springs is the place to be Friday, with the Haute Chocolate Hop happening from 5 to 8 p.m.
Dozens of businesses downtown are participating in the event, which brings art and chocolate together in a fundraising cause.
The event is part of the series "First Friday Downtown," in which all proceeds go to benefit Art on the Streets and other programs put on by Downtown Ventures.
Attendees will get a "chocolate passport" to get stamped by participating businesses. These stamps can then be used to enter for a chance to win one of two downtown gift cards valued at $50 - good toward purchases at more than 100 businesses.
A full list of participating businesses, and tickets at a cost of $10, can be found on the Downtown Colorado Springs' website.