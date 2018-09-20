Chip the Buffalo
Photo via the Chip the Buffalo Twitter page. 
The action on the field may not have been much to talk about during Colorado's 45-14 rout of New Hampshire last Saturday, but a CU mascot certainly has the internet abuzz. 

In a scene that looked like it was taken from a Bugs Bunny cartoon, Chip the Buffalo, the costumed mascot for the university, had a t-shirt cannon malfunction that led to an injury. Evidently Chip had the cannon pointed the wrong direction and he ended up shooting himself in the groin. 

Chip was soon taken off the field in the back of a medical cart. Despite his injury, his spirit wouldn't be denied as he waved to fans as he was driven away.

Don't worry, Chip is fine. He would later return to the sideline and tweeted, "I'm good guys! Thanks for all the love."

