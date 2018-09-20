The action on the field may not have been much to talk about during Colorado's 45-14 rout of New Hampshire last Saturday, but a CU mascot certainly has the internet abuzz.
In a scene that looked like it was taken from a Bugs Bunny cartoon, Chip the Buffalo, the costumed mascot for the university, had a t-shirt cannon malfunction that led to an injury. Evidently Chip had the cannon pointed the wrong direction and he ended up shooting himself in the groin.
I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/VEX3GVz4ia— Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) September 19, 2018
Chip was soon taken off the field in the back of a medical cart. Despite his injury, his spirit wouldn't be denied as he waved to fans as he was driven away.
My view of @Chipthebuffalo being carted off the field. I heard a loud bang and saw Chip down. Seems like a malfunction with the t-shirt cannon pic.twitter.com/GIq2P1VTXG— SilverBuff (@silver_buff) September 16, 2018
Don't worry, Chip is fine. He would later return to the sideline and tweeted, "I'm good guys! Thanks for all the love."