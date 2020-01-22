It wasn’t long ago that China had zero modern dance companies.
Unlike the U.S., where modern dance began to gain popularity in the 1920s with the help of such famous dancers as Isadora Duncan, it didn’t arrive in China until 1992 with the formation of Guangdong Modern Dance Company. The group is credited with being the first professional modern dance company in mainland China.
Thirteen of the troupe’s dancers will perform “Beyond Calligraphy” on Wednesday at Ent Center for the Arts.
The first half of the program, titled “Upon Calligraphy,” features five dances named after the five different script styles in Chinese calligraphy. The second half, the 30-minute “Ink Wash Landscape,” is inspired by traditional Chinese landscape painting.
Chinese calligraphy is an art form unto itself, with its graceful curved lines and precise boxes and rectangles.
Guangdong choreographer and company director Liu Qi sees parallels between the ancient text and the human body.
“Every single movement of the body should be focused when dancing,” she said through an interpreter. “The tip of the writing brush used by a calligrapher or a painter is quite like the body of a dancer. Both subtly indicate people’s emotions and physical features. Same as calligraphers and painters, dancers should present movements through body and mind during performance.”
Modern dance is an artistic expression beloved by many for its free-flowing, unstructured movements. The art form is said to have emerged as a rebellion against classical ballet.
“Modern dance is an artistic expression which indicates people’s views regarding life, values, the world and the arts,” Qi said.
“As the world develops, modern dance is constantly innovated.”
The style of dance is gaining ground in China. Guangdong Province is a bridge to inland China, and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. Within the province, particularly the provincial capital of Guangzhou, dance is well-appreciated, said Qi. However, Guangdong Modern Dance Company still is under the auspices of the Chinese government, meaning it is financially audited and a permit is required for performance.
The New York Times called the company “a pacesetter with a difference,” and in a review of “Beyond Calligraphy,” The Washington Post called the performance “full of meditative grace, sharp, cut-crystal physicality and languid dignity.”
Liu acknowledges the company is best at performing very physical works, though they are also known for being open, inclusive and practical.
“My creations involve diverse expression in both content and forms,” she said.
