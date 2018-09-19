3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Union Avenue Historic District, Pueblo, $5, free for kids 12 and younger, $20 Me+3 (three-day) Pass, includes admission for three days for four people attending together, available at Loaf ‘N Jug locations. Free parking and Chile Pepper Express shuttle from the midtown lot off the I-25 Sixth Street exit. Info: 719-542-1704, festival. pueblochamber.org.
Something else: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jalapeño Eating Contest sponsored by Colorado Lottery, Pueblo Toyota tent. First prize of $100 plus festival T-shirt; second place, $50 and festival T-shirt; judges choice, $50 and festival T-shirt. Stop by Greater Pueblo Chamber info booth at festival to sign up. Entry form: goo.gl/tk3Tw1
Each day of Pueblo’s three-day annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is meant to be just as good as the last. As in any well-run event, what you don’t see is the massive effort behind the city’s signature weekend: The core of electricians working to keep power going to 160 vendors and five entertainment stages, the cleanup crew working the overnight shift, the extra security employed to ensure a safe, family-friendly experience.
Those are the details that Rod Slyhoff, president and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, has been seeing to for 24 years. He designed and started the Chile Fest in 1995, when it took up half a city block. It now spans the downtown area on Union Avenue from Center City Drive to B Street and draws upwards of 140,000 visitors, generating an economic impact of $3.5 million to $4 million, he said.
“We have a philosophy ... well, I have a philosophy: I want our festival every morning when we open to look like it’s the first day. We work around the clock when we close up at midnight on Friday, so when people arrive Saturday morning it looks like it’s the first day,” he said.
The 24th Annual Loaf ‘N Jug Presents the Chile & Frijoles Festival runs Friday through Sunday.
Making sure a variety of foods are for sale — 43 food vendors sell everything from fair food to gourmet offerings, and a biergarten is open — and “plenty of opportunities for people to go to the restroom” are also key, said Slyhoff.
“And the final thing I’m a stickler on is everyone has to feel safe. We invest a lot in security, and we work closely with the sheriff’s department. We’ve had no major incidents in 24 years, knock wood. We have a safe family environment.”
Slyhoff’s favorite part of the festival? The mouthwatering smell of roasting Pueblo chiles.
“It’s such a great aroma. You can smell that roasted-chile smell all over downtown and into the residential areas,” he said.
The chiles this year are meaty as ever and hot, due to a dry spring, Slyhoff said. Visitors — mainly from the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs and northern New Mexico — can buy the famous chiles and much more from festival vendors or at the Rusler Produce Frijoles Farmers Market on Grand Avenue between Union and Victoria avenues, open during the festival.
While the peppers are the star of the show, Pueblo County squash, melons and, of course, pinto beans play supporting roles.
“Just come down and have a good time with us,” Slyhoff said. “We will have close to a full moon, so it’ll be really bright and nice. It’s always fun when you have the big old moon.”
