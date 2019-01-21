If you were on the edge of your seat during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs/New England Patriots game you weren't alone.
According to Nielsen fast national ratings provided by CBS, the playoff match-up averaged 53.9 million viewers. The game peaked with 63.8 million viewers. That's good enough to make it the second-most watched AFC Championship game in 42 years.
What's number one? The Jets/Steelers title game in 2011 with 54.9 million viewers.
Will those numbers carry over to the Super Bowl? That's surprisingly harder to predict. Just from asking around the newsroom and what I noticed online, most people were rooting for the Patriots to lose as New England fatigue has settled in for many football fans.
Could the nation turn their support to the Rams with viewers watching the Super Bowl in large numbers in the hopes of seeing the Patriots fall? We'll have to wait and see.