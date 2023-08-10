For Robert Lamm, founding member of Chicago, the COVID lockdown meant beelining to Southern California with Joy Kopko, his wife of 30 years, where the couple sequestered for months. For the singer/keyboardist, the break from touring was an unplanned opportunity to delve deeper into his creative side.

“For me, I knew it was going to be a long time — I just didn’t know how long,” recalled Lamm, who will perform with Chicago on Thursday at Pikes Peak Center. “I just sat down in my little studio at the piano and started playing. I started pulling out ideas that I had stockpiled over the years and exploring that music. I began thinking about how I always wanted to write with this guy or that guy. I just started calling old friends and, in some cases, new friends. I began collaborating using file sharing.

“That kind of really became my everyday thing. It was so much fun and such an old process of sitting down and finding out what is there — what is it that I have to say? Lyrically, especially, I found out I was getting deeper and deeper in terms of things I wanted to say and do and things I wanted to express, but I just hadn’t had time to explore that before. It was really a wonderful thing for me.”

One of the collaborations Lamm struck was with Jim Peterik, a founding member of fellow horn-driven band The Ides of March and later of Survivor. Before long, the Lamm/Peterik partnership caught the ear of BMG producer Joe Thomas (Brian Wilson/Dave Matthews Band), who insisted Lamm’s new songs could be the basis for a label deal for the band, a notion that surprised the 78-year-old musician.

“(Joe) asked me if I thought Chicago might want to record some of these songs, and I said I could only ask as it wasn’t really my plan. It turned out to be the plan,” Lamm said, noting the album turned into the group’s recently released “Born For This Moment.” “We thought we were done and that there wasn’t any record company interested in late-career Chicago. But they were very interested after they heard the songs.”

Lamm said the band is being judicious about including new songs in Chicago live shows.

“We’re a legacy band so we have to really take care of our fans when we do this,” he said. “I know when I go to a show, I want to hear the songs that I’m familiar with of the artist whose concert I’m attending. I don’t particularly want to hear a lot of stuff I’m not familiar with.”