The Cherry Creek Arts Festival, set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer in Denver, has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.

"This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19," according to a statement from CherryArts, the nonprofit that hosts the festival.

The event typically draws 260 artists and 330,000 people to downtown Denver over three days. It was slated for July 3-5.

Patrons can still peruse work by Cherry Creek Arts Festival juried artists via the online Art Shop at cherryartshop.org.

CherryArts has also started offering free virtual online activities on its website.

The festival will return July 2-4, 2021. For more information, visit cherryarts.org.