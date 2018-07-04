Kyle Foster, chef at Julep in Denver, wowed judges at the whole hog cook-off during the Colorado stop of The Cochon555 US Tour on June 24. His magnificent menu used one whole Duroc pig raised by McDonald Family Farm. Of the five-course meal he prepared, the sweet ending, Pork Rind Rice Crispy Treat with Lard Ganache Fountain, with a chocolate fountain for dipping, put his dishes over the top.
Kate Kavanough and Josh Curtiss, with Western Daughters butcher shop, entertained with a pop-up butcher shop where they cut up a whole hog to be auctioned to the highest bidders.
Foster won a four-day wine and gastronomy experience in Rioja, Spain’s most prominent wine region. He will represent Denver at Grand Cochon, the national finale Sept. 30 in Chicago. The event also raised $10,000 for Piggy Bank, a startup farm in Missouri that serves as a kickstarter for new family farms and a safety net for those in the wake of disasters such as flood, fire and disease.
Pizza at the zoo
Beau Green, executive chef at The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, has introduced Pizza with a View, where animal lovers can take a break to have a European-style pizza with a cold beer and enjoy a panoramic view of Colorado Springs. Several salads and a couple of side dishes also are on the menu, as well as gluten-free and vegan options. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. And Cozy Goat, a new full-service coffee bar below the pizza parlor, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Details: 575-0536, cmzoo.org.
Fish and fries
Fish Fry Fridays at The Palmer Center at The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave., are going strong from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $10, you get three big strips of beer-battered cod on a pile of french fries and a soft drink or water. Executive chef Rene LeBlanc is thinking of adding some of his prize-winning hush puppies to the mix. Next chances to dine in the park and enjoy live music are July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24.
Opening Monday in the hotel lobby is a Starbucks coffee shop. Details: 955-5600, antlers.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Mike Preisler, founder of A Grazing Life — Colorado Farm Dinners, Brunches and Farm Tours, talks about his events, which feature Colorado’s best chefs, local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Visit agrazinglife.com.
Richard McCarthy, executive director of Slow Food USA, talks about Slow Food Nations in Larimer Square in Denver July 13 to 15. The food festival offers more than 50 food tastings, dinners, workshops and family activities centering on sustainability and locally sourced foods. Slow Food aims to inspire individuals and communities to change the world through food that is good, clean and fair — and show how much fun it can be in the process. Visit slowfoodnations.org.
Janyce Chmelka, marketing coordinator for The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, talks about the eateries at the shopping center and its summer event schedule. Details: 265-6264, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Lacie Richardson, co-owner of The Local Motive Public Party Bus, talks about its events, which explore and promote the local food and drink scene. For $25, tours stop at four to five breweries, distilleries and eateries. Special food and drinks are available to buy at each stop. Details: 761-1311, localmotiveevents.com.
