Channel your inner John Wick in 'Hitman 3' | Video Game Haiku Review

Title: Hitman 3
Format: PC, PS4/PS5, Stadia, Xbox One/Series X/S
Price: $59.99
Developer/Publisher: IO Interactive
ESRB Rating: M (Mature 17+)
The Grade: A
Hitman 3 Haiku Review
The trilogy ends
Dude, you better save often
Useful, new features
What is it? The final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy that began in 2016. Agent 47 is back at the elimination game with his handler Diana Burnwood and old friend Lucas Grey. As fans of the series might expect, this title is full of globetrotting, outfit changing, target eliminating fun but it also provides some unique twists and turns.
Traditional highly repayable gameplay also comes some great new features, including a VR-mode for PlayStation VR owners. For those new to the series, “Hitman 3” comes with the previous two “Hitman” titles, providing gamers with countless hours of stealthy intensity.
Highs: No video game series does a better job of making you feel like a super spy than the “Hitman” franchise. Playing as Agent 47 is like becoming an amalgamation of James Bond and John Wick with a dash of Ethan Hunt. And just like the films starring those iconic characters, "Hitman 3" is loaded with thrills.
The first mission perfectly exemplifies the game’s sense of excitement and intensity. Parachuting onto a Dubai skyscraper that sits among the clouds and stealthily working your way inside to eliminate two targets feels like you’re in the middle of an action movie.
Players familiar with the series will find that “Hitman 3” fits them like a well-worn glove. If you’ve played the previous two games in the trilogy, you’ll be able to pick up right where “Hitman 2” left off. The goal is simple. It’s time for an evil cabal to go down and Agent 47 and his team are just the right people for the job. While gameplay is wonderfully familiar (lots of stealth, costume changes, unique puzzle solving and dark humor) that doesn’t mean this latest title doesn’t have some significant upgrades.
A camera, which is a new default menu item, is incredibly useful. It can be used to remotely access locked doors and windows and can scan for intel. It’s also handy if you want to take some photos of the game’s more memorable moments. Level ratings and progression systems have also been tweaked, making unlockable rewards easier to achieve.
Permanent shortcuts are my favorite new feature. Unlocking certain access points allows them to stay open on later playthroughs. This leads to more creative gameplay and encourages exploration on subsequent attempts at a level. Considering gamers will play “Hitman 3” levels multiple times, permanent shortcuts are a welcome addition.
One of the best things about “Hitman 3” is that it’s absolutely loaded with content. Having the first two games in the trilogy included provides gamers with hundreds of hours of fun. This game is a super spy buffet.
Lows: I mentioned this in my 2018 review of “Hitman 2” but the controls in this series are beginning to show its age. The control layout can lead to some unwanted movements or even worse, the death of people you don’t intend to assassinate. There are no other settings, you have to take what IO Interactive gives you. While serviceable, hopefully with the next title in this franchise the controls become a bit smoother.
The Grade: It’s fulfilling and rewarding to pull off the perfect crime in “Hitman 3” and even more so to pull off the perfect crime in the same level in a completely different way. This latest “Hitman” title continues the trilogy’s stellar tradition of addictive and fun gameplay driven entirely by the player. Filled with content, it’s a must own for fans of the series and an incredible value for those new to franchise.
