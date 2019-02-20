Corey Hoff has stepped into the executive chef position at Cerberus Brewing Co., 702 W. Colorado Ave. Hoff replaces Mark LeFebvre, who moved back to his hometown of Missoula, Mont.
“Colorado Springs was nothing short of great,” LeFebvre wrote in an email. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, having the opportunity to take my craft back home.”
LeFebvre plans to open his own restaurant in late spring.
In the meantime, Hoff, who trained under LeFebvre, has introduced some items on the Cerberus menu. He shows his culinary skills with mole chicken nachos ($15), a massive plate of corn chips layered with green chili, cheddar cheese, black beans, hominy, pickled jalapenos and shallots, queso fresco and drizzled with tequila lime aioli.
Not to worry, many of LeFebvre’s signature dishes have not been touched, such as the Colorado lamb sliders and smoked brisket grilled cheese sandwich.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com.
